Shophouses to reemerge within Ayala Land’s Crescendo in Tarlac with iconic new look

Shophouses, comprised of two-to-three story building with the store on the ground floor and residence on the upper floors, were a huge hit in the 19th to 20th century.

In the age of high-rise buildings and massive properties, these shophouses are given a new lease in life amongst contemporary estates such as Ayala Land’s Crescendo in Tarlac – as part of the real estate developer’s first mixed-use masterplanned community.

While Cresendo will be an ode to Tarlac’s rich history, this upcoming modern estate is expected to be a significant growth driver of the local economy, generating new job and business opportunities not only for the national and foreign companies that will locate here, but also for homegrown entrepreneurs.

“The overall vision for Cresendo is to be able to create a modern local community whether you’re a local regional or national player. Ayala Land sees Cresendo as an enabler for the community because in the end, what we want to create is an inclusive and diverse marketplace,” said John R. Estacio, Estate Development head of Cresendo and AVP of Ayala Land in an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

The shophouse lots will be located directly in the heart of the estate’s core, facing a 12-meter wide promenade on one side and the service road on the other, making them accessible from several perspective and access points.

“The shophouses are about two to three-story buildings (in) about 500 sqm lots (whose) package price will be suitable for local or regional investors. You have retail on the ground floor, potentially residential on the second floor, or an office on the third,” added Estacio.

These shophouses are anticipated to appeal to small to medium-sized enterprises whose owners and staff would want to reside close to their jobs and operations. Ayala Land is assisting local enterprises in building a better future with this type of service.

Meet Ayala Land at the 8th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) on 5-6 November 2022 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sheikh Zayed Dubai. Ayala Land is a silver sponsor of PPIE, the biggest, longest-running and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, now on its eighth edition.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.