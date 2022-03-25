PROMO ALERT! WEMART hosts special seafood sale until March 27

Shout out to seafood lovers out there!

WEMART has officially launched its Seafood Sale running until March 27 where Filipinos and UAE residents can enjoy affordable prices for their favorite seafood items!

In this limited time offer, residents can now take advantage to buy huge servings of live seafood that they can cook for the entire family. But be sure to hurry since WEMART only has limited stocks available – visit your nearest WEMART branch as soon as possible to enjoy these deals!

When you visit one of WEMART’s five branches, here are the following products that you shouldn’t miss:

Australia Lobster. Enjoy the taste of seafood from the land down under! The Australia Lobster is available for AED 165 per kilogram.

Live Hammour. Craving for fish? UAE’s live hammour fish is yours for only AED 77 per kilogram.

Alaska King Crab. Crab lovers rejoice! WEMART has brought down the price of their signature Alaska King Crab for only AED 330 per kilogram.

Pakistan Eel Fish. For only AED 35 per kilo, you can now experience the taste of eel fish that you could mix with various special sauces.

Live shrimps. Shoppers can select from huge pieces of live shrimp that they can select from WEMART’s aquariums for only AED 88 per kilo gram.

China turbot. Experience the taste of one of China’s authentic seafood dishes for only AED 198 per kg.

In addition, WEMART also has several deals for Africa turtle, Canada Geoduck, Canada Dungeness Crabs, UAE sea eel fish, France conch, Sri Lanka Mud Crabs, France Gillardeau Oysters, Egypt Crayfish, and Africa Spiny Lobsters.

All in all, there are lots of discount items that UAE residents can enjoy in WEMART, so be sure to visit WEMART Abu Dhabi this week!

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai