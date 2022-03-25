HONOR adds to its Premium and Smart Devices with the introduction of HONOR MagicBook X14 | X15 Series

Technological advancements have enabled new ways of working that is quickly gaining popularity. Referred to as “new normal” where “working from home” and ‘hybrid working’ or “studying from home” become normal styles to work and learn and people are free choose to work or study whenever and wherever they want.

HONOR introduced the new HONOR MagicBook X14 | X15 Series HONOR’s latest addition to its range of laptops which is designed for those who desire to stay productive, efficient on the go. Featuring a versatile premium design, smart functionalities, pro-grade performance, and outstanding Super Device features, HONOR MagicBook X14 | X15 Series represents powerful devices that ticks all boxes and match everyone’s needs. Featuring a wide range of innovative technology, HONOR MagicBook X14 | X15 designed to inspire creativity on all fronts, anytime and anywhere.

HONOR Magic-link for Smart User Experience and Super Multitasking

As users own more than one smart device, they often find themselves switching between two different and fragmented ecosystems: laptops for work, and smartphones for entertainment. With no single device fully supporting all of a user’s daily scenarios, the ability for devices to leverage each other’s strengths and create a single unified experience has become more important than ever. This is especially important with the rising demand for maintaining productivity and efficiently while consumers are on the go.

HONOR recognizes that laptops are becoming more intelligent, efficient, connected, and versatile. Therefore, one of the standout features of the HONOR MagicBook X14 | X15 Series is the HONOR Magic-Link Multi-Screen Collaboration feature – the upgraded version Multi-Screen Collaboration capability – that raised the bar for phone-laptop connectivity. It lets you share your HONOR smartphone screen and files on the HONOR MagicBook X14 or HONOR MagicBook X15 with just a single tap. Upon connection, you can perform smartphone functionalities on your laptop with ease and transfer data across devices.

You no longer need to flip between two devices; instead, just focus on one display. You can even pick up exactly from where you left off, without having to jump between the devices. You can also get your HONOR phone notifications onto the MagicBook makes working between your smartphone and laptop easier than ever. A handy fingerprint reading power button enables instant access when starting up the device for a more secure and effortless login experience.

All-round Superior Performance

The new HONOR MagicBook X14 | X15 embodies elegance and boasting a sleek and lightweight design, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 weighs just 1.38 kg and is only 15.9 mm thin, while HONOR MagicBook X15 weights just 1.56 kg and is only 16.9 mm, easily fitting in most bags and allow you to enjoy ultimate portability and unparalleled performance for everyone on the move.

Perfect for those who spend long hours in front of a screen, the new HONOR MagicBook X14 | X15 comes equipped with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free Certification and all new DC Dimming technology. Designed to minimize harmful blue light, the combined features relieve eye fatigue and strain, safeguarding the digital wellbeing of users and ensuring enhanced eye protection and a comfortable viewing experience all day long.

Going into its innards, HONOR MagicBook X14 | X15 Series boast a durable battery life and powered by a massive 56 Wh high density battery for HONOR MagicBook X14 and 42 Wh battery for HONOR MagicBook X15, along with 65W Type-C fast charger to supercharge study, work, and entertainment. For those on the move, the new 65 W Fast Charger weighing at just 200 g can power the device up to 70% in just 1 hour.

The sleek and portable HONOR MagicBook X14|X15 delivers the performance that consumers need to smoothly tackle day-to-day tasks. Featuring a 10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i5 processor for HONOR MagicBook X14 and Intel® CoreTM i3 for HONOR MagicBook X15 and 8GB RAM, the HONOR MagicBook X14 | X15 series delivers the essential performance to support a smooth experience across typical productivity and multimedia use cases and takes the user experience to a whole new level.

The HONOR MagicBook X 14 is available to purchase in the UAE market via HONOR Online Official Store with AED 100 off coupon for new subscribers in HONOR Official Online Store, Sharaf DG and Noon at AED 2399 instead of AED 2699, HONOR MagicBook X 15 also available in the UAE market via Sharaf DG and Noon at AED 1849 instead of AED 2149. Upon purchase, users will enjoy free gifts worth AED 397 including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X, Backpack and 1-year extended warranty. The exclusive offers for the two models will be limited till April 10th through all channels.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com/ae-en/.