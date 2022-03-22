HANDS ON REVIEW: Huawei nova 9 SE packs powerful 108MP quad camera, super charger tech in Huawei’s latest mid-range smartphone offering

Huawei has upped its smartphone game anew with its latest midrange smartphone entry to the market – the Huawei nova 9 SE.

UAE-based overseas Filipinos looking to upgrade their current smartphone without breaking the bank can consider this midrange mobile phone that not only has a budget-friendly price, it also brings a powerful 108MP AI Quad Camera system that adapts to your current surroundings, a ‘super charging’ feature that takes your phone from 0-60% in 15 minutes, and a superb finish with its sleek design and make.

Here’s our hands on review:

Camera for content creators. Nowadays, most Filipinos carefully consider getting smartphones with the quality of camera as one of their main considerations. The Huawei nova 9 SE takes this to the fore with its 108MP AI Quad Camera system that comprises of the 108MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra- wide-angle lens, a 2MP Bokeh lens, and a macro lens.

Whether you’re shooting panorama sceneries, portrait shots that emphasize your subject, or even night photos and macro shots, the Huawei nova 9 SE essentially captures the essence and memory of each photo taken complemented with its AI capabilities that adjust to each setting.

In addition, HUAWEI nova 9 SE’s 16MP front camera will also delight selfie lovers with its wide-angle shooter and special Portrait Mode which comes with the Bokeh effect. Huawei has also included several AI beauty effects and filters as well. Both rear and front camera support Super Night Mode that the user can manually enable for taking photos under low-light settings.

Supercharging technology. Don’t let the standard 4,000 mAh battery take you off – the Huawei nova 9 SE has incorporated its innovative 66W Huawei Supercharge feature that juices up your smartphone from 0 to 60% in just 15 minutes. In total, it takes an average of 36 minutes to fully charge the phone which matches the timings that are vouched for by the TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast Charge Certification.

Superb design. The Huawei nova 9 SE was designed with millennials in mind who love lightweight, yet power-packed gadgets. The phone itself is available in three colors: Crystal Blue, Pearl White, and Midnight Black. The smartphone’s 6.78-inch display has a total screen ratio of 94.85%, and measures only 7.94mm thin – giving users a thrilling visual experience especially if they are watching movies or are immersed in gaming.

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE priced at 1199 AED in colours Midnight Black, Crystal Blue and Pearl White, will be available for pre-order in the UAE from 25th of March. The pre-order offer avails gifts worth 295 AED, including the HUAWEI Band 6, a one-month free subscription on Huawei Cloud 200GB or 30% off on a one-year Huawei Cloud 200GB subscription; a free 3 month Huawei Video VIP subscription, and Huawei Care offer with 20% off on a one year extended warranty and 20% off on screen protection.