Fulfill your dream of owning a property in the Philippines via RLC Residences’ roadshows this March 19 and 26

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 12 hours ago

Overseas Filipinos in search of their first property investment in the Philippines or those planning to expand their portfolio. You are in for an insightful time at the upcoming roadshows led by RLC Residences which will take place right here in the UAE!

Happening this March 19, RLC Residences will make its first stop at the Swissotel Al Ghurair Hotel in Dubai, from 7:00 pm onwards. The next will take place at Grand Millenium Al Wahda in Abu Dhabi on March 26.

OFWs in the UAE can explore their options starting with the AmiSa Private Residences in Cebu, which boasts of a ‘vacation-like lifestyle’. The development also offers an unobstructed panoramic view of the sea right at the comforts of each unit. Future homeowners will enjoy a resort-like experience made possible by the property management group, relaxing leisure amenities, and exclusive hotel privileges at the Dusit Thani Mactan Resort.

Another RLC Residences property in spotlight is Sierra Valley Gardens at Cainta, Rizal. Located within a destination estate in the East, this development is an ideal home investment being the only residential building in the area that offers units with built-in smart home devices.

WhatsApp Image 2022 03 18 at 5.16.09 PM

If you’re on the lookout for nature-inspired living spaces, RLC Residences also has Woodsville Crest located at Merville, Paranaque South of Metro. This residential sanctuary showcases modern units and amenities sitting in verdant landscapes, allowing residents to rest and recharge in their own breathing space.

Special property discounts and promos await those who will attend and book a unit during these schedules. OFWs interested may send their email inquiries at [email protected] or check out their website rlcresidences.com. Be sure to follow RLC Residences on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.

