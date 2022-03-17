WEMART’s Tasty Yue Restaurant to hold 8-day discount for delicious dishes from March18-25

WEMART has officially launched the Tasty Yue Restaurant, located at its newest branch at the Dubai Investment Park and diners are set to enjoy several discounts that they shouldn’t miss across a variety of dishes!

From March 18 – 25, diners can select from three delicious dishes from Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant with big discounts. Here’s the list you shouldn’t miss:

Australia Tomahawk Steak. Savor the flavors of this delicious 1KG of meat! From its original price of AED 328, diners can now enjoy the dish for only AED 188!

Fried Lobster Rice. Specializing in the fresh taste of the sea, Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant offers their special rice with lobsters and shredded egs for only AED 78!

Peking Duck. Enjoy the iconic taste of the orient with the Peking Duck that’s drenched with special sauces for only AED 88!

In addition, Tasty Yue also provides two dishes for a longer period of promo – including the Foie Gras Fried Rice with Vegetables that diners can get for only AED 28, as well as a batch of Steamed Prawn Dumplings for only AED 6!

Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant prides itself with a huge variety of “seafood processing” food. Diners can select from WEMART’s live seafood options on demand such as King Crabs, Mud Crabs, Scallops, Razor Clams, Australian Red Lobster, Geoduck, Grouper, Eel, Live Shrimps, Abalone, and more!

All in all, there are lots of new delicious food items that UAE residents can savor in Tasty Yue Restaurant when it holds its grand opening, so be sure to visit Tasty Yue Restaurant at the Dubai Investment Park this week!

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai