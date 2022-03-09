HONOR announces all-new flagship – the HONOR Magic4 Pro with 100W Wireless Charging at MWC

HONOR, a global technology brand recently unveiled a brand-new line-up of premium products at Mobile World Congress 2022. Leading the line-up is the latest addition to HONOR’s flagship smartphone series, the brand-new HONOR Magic4 Pro, a revolutionary device that boasts cutting-edge technology to deliver new breakthroughs in smartphone design, display, photography, videography, charging and performance. The premium flagship brings a suite of top-end features which includes best-in-class camera, ultra-long battery and superior flagship performance, designed to bring The Power of Magic to people around the world.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro comes with 100W ‘SuperCharge’ wireless charging which can charge 4,600 mAh phone battery to 50% in just 15 minutes and supports 100W wire charging which provides 30 minutes to fully charge the phone. The smartphone comes in two colors Cyan and an elegant Gold color and currently priced at €1099 for 8 GB+256 GB version in the overseas market. The device will be launched in China first and then available regionally for Middle East consumers by Q2 of 2022.

“Packed full of pioneering new technologies and compelling features, the all-new HONOR Magic4 Pro boasts cutting-edge technology to deliver new benchmarks in smartphone capabilities and we will be introducing this smartphone to Middle East consumers soon. The premium HONOR Magic4 Pro will be a pain point killer further delivering a magical experience and a testament to the brand’s can-do attitude which constantly challenges industry benchmarks,” said Zhao Likhun, CEO, HONOR Middle East.

High-definition images in stunning clarity

The HONOR Magic4 Pro pushes industry benchmarks with a powerful Triple Camera combination featuring a 50MP Wide Camera which packs a 1/1.56-inch color sensor, a 50MP Ultra-Wide lens with a 122-degree field-of-view used for macro photography, and an 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, all powered by best-in-class Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography which enables the device to produce high-definition images in stunning clarity, even when shot from afar. The 64MP Periscope Telephoto lens provides up to 3.5X optical zoom and 100 X Digital zoom. On the front there is a 12 MP lens which is fitted with a lens with 100-degree field of view and 3D depth camera, also available for facial recognition.

Offering cinematic-level footage, the HONOR Magic4 Pro features the HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects. With this, the flagship model delivers the industry-first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second), beating another industry benchmark.

Unrivalled Power and Performance

The devices come powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G Mobile Platform which is paired with HONOR’s GPU Turbo X technology to support the industry’s first AI Super Rendering in mobile gaming. Backed by industry-leading Qualcomm 7th Gen AI Engine and Cortex-X2 CPU Architecture, the premium model boasts ultra-fast processing speeds, while achieving high levels of efficiency, CPU performance by 20%, GPU performance by 30% and AI capabilities by a whopping 300%.

Enhanced Privacy and Security; Debuting Privacy Calling

HONOR delivers best-in-class innovative technology while ensuring maximum privacy. The HONOR Magic4 Pro debuts an all-new Privacy Calling feature supported by AI and powered by Directional Sound Technology, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls. The flagship smartphone also comes equipped with an independent security chip, which provides maximum security for passwords and biometrics like face IDs and offers the world’s highest performing, thinnest and most reliable fingerprint security solution.

HONOR’s iconic “Eye of Muse” symmetrical design

The impressive design of the camera applauds the beauty of symmetry, which is an HONOR’s iconic design, also known as ‘The Eye of Muse’ – a 6.81-inch Quad-Curved display and ultra-thin bezels on both sides with an incredibly comfortable grip. The HONOR Magic4 Pro delivers a truly immersive viewing experience for all types of content including high-definition videos, high-tech graphics, movies, games and more.

The smartphone is IP683-certified, resistant to dust, rain and water and can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1.5m in water for 30 minutes.

With a wide range of compelling industry-first features and functionalities, including superior performance and comprehensive privacy features, iconic symmetrical design, visual experience enhanced display the HONOR Magic4 Pro guarantees an unforgettable smartphone experience for users.

About HONOR

Established in 2013, HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. We are committed to becoming a global iconic tech brand and enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people. With a strategic focus on innovation, quality and service, HONOR is dedicated to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond through its R&D capabilities and forward-looking technology, as well as creating a new intelligent world for everyone with its portfolio of innovative products.

For more information, please visit https://www.hihonor.com/ae-en/ or follow us on:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/honorarabia

INS: https://www.instagram.com/honorarabia/

TWITTER:https://twitter.com/Honorarabia

YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/HonorArabiaIQ