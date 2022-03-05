Big Ticket’s AED 12 million win changes life of expat who started at AED 600 salary

An Indian expat, who moved to Dubai on a humble salary of AED 600, has won AED 12 million in Abu Dhabi draw.

The 39-year-old Alan has seen hardships since childhood and was jubilant after the win.

“I have a large family. My father was a rickshaw driver. He raised us by earnings from driving a rickshaw. We were not financially well.”

Seeking to transform “our fortunes, I came to Dubai in February 2004. I started with a salary of AED 600. Over the years, I learned and improved my skills. Currently, I work as a technician for automatic sliding doors and earn AED 3,300, ” he added.

“I have been purchasing a Big Ticket on my own since the start of December 2018. My family has been very supportive and always believed that one day I would strike big and become a millionaire.”

He purchased his AED 12 million winning ticket number 192202 of Series 237 on February 27 adding he always waited “for my salary to be credited to buy a ticket. My payday is 26 or 27 of every month. Also, 2 is my lucky number. This ticket had lots of 2s in it.”

Alan was doing work at Meydan Racecourse while the draw was going on and got the phone call from Richard, the draw’s host.

With the money, he plans to start a new business in Dubai and in his hometown of Uttar Pradesh.