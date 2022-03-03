Greenfield District: Fusing connectivity with work-life balance in the modern age

As the lines between work and personal life blur, Greenfield Development Corporation (GDC), developer of Mandaluyong City’s central business district (CBD), Greenfield District, revealed that today’s condo buyers want to live in a community where connectivity, comfort, security, and everything else that matters to them find a good balance.

Greenfield District brings to reality GDC’s concept of creating communities that will thrive across generations. This 15-hectare development was developed on two fundamental foundations: technologically superior infrastructure and an eco-efficient master design, which serves as a cradle for residential hubs such as Twin Oaks Place and Zitan, as well as commercial centers such as Greenfield Corporate Tower. GDC outlines some of the distinguishing aspects that lead condo purchasers to pick Greenfield District as a location to live.

Smart and connected. With its easily accessible services and outstanding location, Greenfield District connects its homeowners to a distinct lifestyle defined by comfort and convenience. Residents in Zitan no longer have to worry about being trapped in traffic because their property is tightly connected with the MRT along the key EDSA highway. Other core business areas and commercial hubs are also minutes away from the property, where those who want to relax and enjoy the weekend may choose from a variety of leisure and culinary options. Twin Oaks Place and Zitan both reinvent digital connectivity with their ultra-fast Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology, which can support multiple internet service providers. Homeowners may enjoy a variety of smartphone-based features such as app-controlled lighting, climate management, telephony, and many more possibilities by properly blending technology into practical everyday living. Overall, the interconnection and digital convenience that these homes enable offers a look into the reality that Greenfield District residents might experience.

Central Business District with Open Space. Life in the city can still incorporate some natural elements. Because Greenfield District provides residents with easy access to open and green areas, there are a variety of activities available to promote one’s overall health and well-being. After a long day’s work, homeowners may set up a picnic and enjoy a pleasant atmosphere as the sun sets. Greenfield District is also a secure and welcome refuge for city pets and their human companions.

Safe and convenient neighborhood. Houses within Greenfield are also close to essential amenities like as hospitals, police stations, and fire stations, allowing residents rapid access to a variety of services such as medical, healthcare, and 24/7 security. The property’s administrators are also ready to aid homeowners by offering crucial and up-to-date information about the present situation in order to alleviate panic or worry among inhabitants and reassure them of their safety. Residents have had the opportunity to explore the benefits of living in a well-designed integrated community and to enjoy a safer and more secure environment thanks to the services provided by Greenfield District.

