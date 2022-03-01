Win up to AED 15 million this March 2022 with Big Ticket’s “The Fantastic 15 Million”

Big Ticket will be giving you an excellent opportunity to take home AED 15 Million in cash this March!

Customers will also be eligible to win a second prize of AED 1 Million and three other cash prizes of enormous value. Customers who purchase cash prize tickets during the month will stand a chance to win AED 300,000 every week. That’s right, customers who purchase Big Ticket’s within the weekly promotion dates will be entered into an electronic draw and stand a chance to win AED 300,000.

In addition to the monthly and weekly draws, Big Ticket is introducing a brand-new promotion! For the first time ever, Big Ticket is giving away the ultimate Big Ticket prize; yes, one lucky customer will win one free Big Ticket every month for ONE entire year. The lucky customer will be entered into every Big Ticket monthly draw for the next 12 months. To be in with a chance of winning, customers will have to buy the Big Ticket and Dream Car Ticket combo in one transaction to be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize. All entries will be entered into an electronic draw and one lucky winner will be announced on 3rd April. Please see www.bigticket.ae for terms and conditions.

As always, the cost of one Big Ticket is AED 500 and if you buy two, you get the third one for free. Other than the huge cash prizes in March, people can also purchase Dream Car Tickets and could stand a chance to win a luxurious Maserati Levante or BMW Z430i. The cost of one Dream Car Ticket is AED 150 and if you buy two, you get one free. If you choose to partake in our new promotion, the Big Ticket and Dream Car Ticket costs AED650.

HURRY, IT’S TIME TO WIN BIG!!

Details on weekly AED 300,000 cash prize electronic draw:

Promotion 1: 1st – 8th March & Draw Date – 9th March (Wednesday)

Promotion 2: 9th- 16th March & Draw Date – 17th March (Thursday)

Promotion 3: 17th – 24th March & Draw Date 25th March (Friday)

Promotion 4: 25th – 31st March & Draw Date 1st April (Friday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.