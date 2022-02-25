Top tips for OFWs to help them choose the right real estate agent

Aside from your attorney-in-fact, another person who will be significantly engaged in your first home purchase will be your real estate agent. Bankrate, an investment and comparison portal, offers four pieces of advice on how first-time property owners may ensure they’re working with a skilled real estate agent.

Find out how much experience your agent has.

“If they haven’t been in business five years, they’re learning on you and that’s not good,” says Robert Irwin, author of “Tips & Traps for Negotiating Real Estate.”

You’re searching for someone who is actively involved in a specific location and price range. You’ll want an agent who knows the neighborhood and has sold properties in your price range.

Determine the agent’s familiarity of the area.

According to Irwin, a smart realtor should be aware of various houses for sale in the vicinity. Mention a house in your neighborhood that has recently sold or is now for sale.

He claims that if the agent understands the property and can provide you with a few information, it shows he or she is well-versed in the region. “You want someone like that, someone who is at the top of the market.”

Consult with recent clients.

Request a list of what agents have listed and sold in the last year, along with contact information.

With past clients, “I’d like to know what the asking price was and then what the sales price was,” says William Poorvu, adjunct professor emeritus at Harvard Business School and co-author of “The Real Estate Game: The Intelligent Guide to Decision-Making and Investment.”

Inquire about professional achievements.

According to Ron Phipps, a previous president of the National Association of Realtors, peer-given honors are important. The “Realtor of the Year” award, given by a state or a local organization, is one that truly means something.

“These agents are the best as judged by their peers,” Phipps says. “That’s a huge endorsement.”

The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the biggest, longest-running and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, is now on its eighth edition, which will be held this November 5-6, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza – Sheikh Zayed Road.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.