Tons of discounted products, exciting offers await Filipinos at West Zone’s newest branch in Al Karama, Dubai!

Exciting deals, discounts, and offers across various products await Filipinos in Dubai at West Zone’s all-new branch located at the Al Karama area, nearby the ADCB Metro Station!

West Zone has prepared a lot of deals for its 132nd branch that will help Filipinos and other shoppers save lots of money as they enjoy top quality products all at affordable prices.

In this regard, West Zone reiterates its commitment to sourcing high-quality items from the Philippines and throughout the world and making them available on West Zone’s shelves for easy access by all UAE residents.

The Al Karama branch, which is open 24/7, makes it accessible for Filipinos working in shifts as they can easily purchase the products from the Philippines that they need any time without having worry about the grocery store timings.

In addition, this new location is part of West Zone’s 2022 plans for major developments and expansions in the horizon, with the end goal of reaching out to more Filipinos and providing items for everyone here in the UAE.

Each shopper is also assured of safety whenever they visit West Zone’s 132nd branch at Al Karama, or even any other West Zone branch for that matter – as all of West Zone’s staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Apart from that, all their stores undergo routine sanitization in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the UAE government, thereby helping residents stay protected from the coronavirus.

Each visitor to the newest branch of West Zone in Dubai can avail of amazing savings and offers for their grocery staples, and other household goods from West Zone, including items that come all the way from the Philippines.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

