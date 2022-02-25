TFT Reach

SOFT OPENING! Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant welcomes UAE residents with delicious dishes from the East

WEMART launched its soft opening of its Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant, located at its newest branch at the Dubai Investment Park!

Many dishes await diners at the newly-opened Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant with a huge variety of “live seafood” food.

They can select from WEMART’s live seafood options on demand such as King Crabs, Mud Crabs, Scallops, Razor Clams, Australian Red Lobster, Geoduck, Grouper, Eel, Live Shrimps, Abalone, and more!

UAE residents can enjoy the fresh taste of the seas from delicious meals that they can redeem include the Steamed Chicken Xiao Long Bun, Pan-Fried Turnip Cake, Fried Turbot Fish with Almond Slices, Baked Chicken with Scallions, Stir-fried Mutton with Scallions, and Fried Seafood Rice with Shredded Eggs.

In addition, they also have dim sum, vegetable offerings that you can pair with their delicious fried rice and noodle dishes. They also have ‘combo meals’ featuring some meat products that you can order on the go.

All in all, there are lots of new delicious food items that UAE residents can savor in Tasty Yue Restaurant when it holds its grand opening, so be sure to visit Tasty Yue Restaurant at the Dubai Investment Park this week!

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower
Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan
Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch
Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City
China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park
Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai

