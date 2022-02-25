Ayala Land bags AIBP ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Award

Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) was hailed as the winner of the recently-held 2021 AIBP ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Award. Over 130 nominations were received for the 5th edition of the annual award from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, which were cut down to 27 finalists and 10 eventual winners from throughout the region.

AIBP honored ALI for their digital project ‘AssistMe,’ an internal IT support desk meant to improve workers’ application experience. The company’s Enterprise Technology Division created the AssistMe IT service application to provide a unified experience for users of technology services throughout the group.

“Our evolving digitalization journey at Ayala Land includes continuously optimizing our technology initiatives on the cloud to enhance IT services within the company. We thank AIBP for recognizing our commitment to constantly innovate – improve business processes and design new and better ways to serve our customers,” said Annie Alipao, Chief Information Officer of Ayala Land.

Through the implementation of a service-oriented architectural design, AssistMe’s automated and integrated services have resulted in greater efficiency, enhancing customer happiness while simultaneously decreasing ticket cancellations and decreasing average resolution time.

Ayala Land’s innovative project, along with the other award winners,’resonated with the findings in the annual AIBP ASEAN Innovation Survey, with fortifying and upgrading IT infrastructure to meet future demands being one of the top five business objectives in building business resilience,’ according to AIBP.

The AIBP industry platform developed the Enterprise Innovation Award in 2017 to highlight organizations’ attempts to digitally change their operations via the use of new technologies. The ASEAN countries of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam host the awards each year.

Meet Ayala Land at the 8th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) on 5-6 November 2022 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sheikh Zayed Dubai. Ayala Land is a silver sponsor of PPIE, the biggest, longest-running and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, now on its eighth edition.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.