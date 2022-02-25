5-day Big Shopper Sale set to make a splash

After its huge success in 2021 when it was organized a record three times to excellent response, the Big Shopper Sale is set to do an encore this year too, with the very first show of 2022 to be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from March 2 to 6.

Offering massive price markdowns and presenting an exciting line-up of the country’s finest brands and retail chains, the Big Shopper Sale 2022 will once again prove to be the hottest fashion destination in the country with jaw-dropping offers, deals and discounts on a wide range of fashion, electronics and other consumer products.

“The Big Shopper Sale was the most sought-after event in the country last year, so much so that it was organized three times during 2021. While the event helped the retail industry shake off the aftershocks of the disruptions caused by the pandemic, it succeeded in not only attracting visitors but also getting them to loosen their purse strings with products of leading brands selling for a song. We aim to replicate the same winning formula this year too,” said H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

The event will also benefit from rising consumer confidence, with the country’s retail economy surpassing the 2019 levels in consumer spending in 2021. In 2020, total retail spending in the UAE had reached US$71 billion, making it the biggest retail spender in the Middle East and North Africa, and 14th globally.

“Retail sales will continue to grow, with not just household spending on the rise but average spending by every resident and tourist expected to increase considerably. The economic growth is also set to double this year, auguring well for the retail sector. With key market indicators turning favourable this year, the Big Shopper Sale is poised to extend its reach and influence to a wider audience,” said Mr. Jacob Varghese, of Liz Exhibition’s.

The retail industry is a key beneficiary of the three-day weekend in the country and since the show dates coincide with a weekend, visitor turnout is expected to be on the higher side than the previous editions. This is the first show of the Big Shopper Sale after the shift to the new work week, and with more leisure time on their hands, residents are expected to make more visits and spend longer time at such events.

True to its billing as the biggest mega sale of consumer electronics and fashion products in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, Big Shopper Sale will host leading retailers and brands such as Brand Bazzaar , LC Waikiki , Nine West, Naturalizer, Toms, Hush Puppies, CCC , Splash, Kiabi, Skechers,K-Swiss, Umbro, Levis, Al Mandoos, Homestyle, OMS, Aster Pharmacy, Crayola,V Tech, Ahmed Al Magribi, Ajmal, Belissimo Perfumes .

The five-day exclusive sale will be open from 11 am to 11 pm.