Big Ticket’s weekly draw awards AED 500,000 to newlywed expat

22nd February 2022 is a very lucky date for a newlywed who won AED 500,000 in the Big Ticket’s latest weekly electronic draw.

34-year-old Reneesh Kizhakkethil Aboobacker hails from Ajman and works as an office driver for General Trading company. The date of 22.02.2022 is now a very lucky date and unforgettable one for Reneesh who won a huge AED500,000 in the Big Ticket weekly electronic draw.

“I started purchasing Big Ticket from my first month in the UAE and now it’s been 3 years now. I buy every month with a group of 10 friends,” said Reneesh when he spoke to a Big Ticket representative.

“I am the one who chose the ticket numbers this time but it was my friend who paid for it. The money came at the right time as I just came back from my vacation and I brought my lucky bride with me to UAE,”. he added.

Shania Fatima, Reneesh’s wife also spoke to Big Ticket and said “I am very very happy”.

The newlyweds continued to say “ It’s all about luck, keep trying your luck with Big Ticket as you never knows when your time will come’’.

If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, what are you waiting for? We still have one final electronic draw to go, where you could be winning AED 500,000 next week!! Also, all customers who purchase Big Tickets this month will stand a chance to take home the lifechanging Dream 12 Million guaranteed cash prize, AED 1 Million second prize and 5 other life changing cash prizes during the live draw on 3rd March.

HURRY, IT’S TIME TO WIN BIG!!

Details on weekly AED 500,000 cash prize electronic draw:

Promotion 4: 22nd – 28th February & Draw Date 1st March (Tuesday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

