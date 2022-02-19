Jacob Kiplimo, Girmawit Gebrzihair emerge victorious at 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Spectators of the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon witnessed a highly competitive race this morning, with world-class athletes, Jacob Kiplimo and Girmawit Gebrzihair crossing the finish line victoriously as winners of the 15th edition of the ‘World’s Fastest Half Marathon.’’

The successful race saw fierce competition with 45 elite athletes vying for top spot and over 4,000 runners going head-to-head across four categories including the half marathon, half marathon – relay teams of two, 5 KM and 1 Mile races, respectively. Offering an attractive prize fund of AED 1,219,000, the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon saw elite and non-elite runners alike cover the fantastic flat and fast course, taking them on a scenic route across the stunning Marjan Island, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, treating athletes to pristine views of the nature-based Emirate’s white sandy beaches, shimmering coastline, and major hotel destinations.

Storming ahead in the men’s category claiming the prestigious first place prize, with an incredible time of 57:56, was 21-year-old world record half marathon holder Jacob Kiplimo. Uganda’s Olympic bronze medallist took home the gold in today’s 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, which saw incredible weather conditions, setting the scene for a thrilling race. He was followed by Rodgers Kwemoi in second place, with a remarkable time of 58:30, and third place was awarded to Kenneth Kiprop Renju, who clocked up a time of 58:35.

The women’s race saw fierce competition from start to finish with Girmawit Gebrzihair being crowned the winner of the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, with an exceptional time of 01:04:14. Kenyan Olympian, Hellen Obiri took second place, crossing the finish line with a time of 01:04:22, while the half marathon’s third place went to Sheila Chepkirui, who secured a time of 01:04:36.

This year’s half marathon also welcomed runners and spectators to a vibrant, family friendly Race Village, boasting a plethora of exciting and interactive experiences, from sporting activations to live music, entertainment, and delicious food trucks.

Speaking on the successful race, Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, commented: “Congratulations to Jacob Kiplimo and Girmawit Gebrzihair for claiming first place in what was an incredible race from start to finish, and to the rest of the entire field for delivering their best effort in the return of the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon! The high level of sporting talent and competitiveness we witnessed here this morning was simply remarkable. We are honoured to have hosted yet another unforgettable race which welcomed over 4,000 runners from across the country and further afield positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a leading sports destination in the region. This morning’s exceptional performance only reinforces the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon as a major event on the sporting calendar.’’

Andrea Trabuio, Race Director, said: “Once again, we’re extremely proud of the outcome of yet another successful race in the beautiful Marjan Island, which welcomed 45 world-class elite runners – our largest elite field to date. The 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon saw great weather conditions which made for an incredible race with exceptional and groundbreaking performances from our elite and non-elite participants. We look forward to putting forth and delivering an even better race in 2023.’’

Following his historic win, Jacob Kiplimo said: ‘‘I trained very hard ahead of this race, so I am extremely proud with my result this morning. The weather conditions made for a fantastic and very competitive race, but I managed to set my pace from the outset, making good speed. It was an unforgettable experience.’’

Girmawit Gebrzihair expressed her excitement in winning the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon: ‘‘What an incredible morning. The course was wonderful to race on and I was able to make excellent time with 01:04:14. I am very proud of what I achieved today, especially as the competition was so fierce. I want to thank Ras Al Khaimah for welcoming me here this week and inviting me to compete in such an amazing race. I look forward to defending my title next year.’’