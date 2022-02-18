Filipinos in Al Karama to enjoy easier access to Filipino products West Zone’s all-new 132nd branch in Dubai!

One of the most important considerations for Filipinos when buying groceries is exactly how close the supermarket is to their home.

Seeing that one of the hotspots of Filipinos is in Al Karama in Dubai, West Zone has decided to set up its 132nd branch at this area, nearby the ADCB Metro Station to bring products shipped straight from the Philippines closer to where many Filipinos live.

The best part is that their latest branch is also available 24/7, making it easier to get the groceries you need at any time of the day.

The latest opening is part of West Zone’s massive growth and expansion plans this 2022, in their aim to reach more Filipinos and provide products for everyone.

West Zone affirms its commitment to source high quality products from the Philippines and all around the world to make these all available to West Zone’s shelves that all UAE residents could easily access.

To celebrate the opening of their latest branch located at the same building with The Kanoo Group, West Zone is currently holding a five-day sale that will provide all lucky shoppers with special inaugural offers across a variety of products that are must-haves for their homes.

West Zone’s ‘WOW Deals’ for their Al Karama branch runs until the 20th of February that will definitely thrill shoppers with amazing goods at affordable prices.

Each shopper is also assured of safety whenever they visit West Zone’s 132nd branch at Al Karama, or even any other West Zone branch for that matter – as all of West Zone’s staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Apart from that, all their stores undergo routine sanitization in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the UAE government, thereby helping residents stay protected from the coronavirus.

Each visitor to the newest branch of West Zone in Dubai can avail of amazing savings and offers for their grocery staples, and other household goods from West Zone, including items that come all the way from the Philippines.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/WestzoneGroupUAE

Instagram: @westzonesupermarket

Twitter: @WestZoneUAE

Website: www.westzone.com

Shoppers can also get updates through WhatsApp by sending ‘addme’ to 056 403 8008.

They can also reach West Zone to get the latest promotions and WOW deals through their App available on the Apple App Store or Google Play on Android: West Zone Supermarkets.