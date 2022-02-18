Exceptional line up of elite athletes confirmed for star studded Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2022

With less than 24 hours to go until the 15th edition of the world’s fastest half marathon, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) today welcomed six elite athletes set to compete in the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon on 19 February to a press conference on Marjan Island.

The press conference was attended by Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and Andrea Trabuio, Race Director of Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, along with international athletes including Jacob Kiplimo, the world half marathon record holder, Abel Kipchumba, the 2021 second fastest half marathon runner, Ababel Yeshaneh, the reigning champion of the 2020 Ras Al Khaimah Half Maratho, Hellen Obiri, two times Olympic 5000m silver medalist and two times 5000m World Champion, Amanal Petros and Genzebe Dibaba.

During the press conference, it was announced that the much anticipated return of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon will see 44 of the world’s top ranking runners compete for the winning spot and a piece of the staggering AED 1,219,000 prize fund, with 14 female and 30 male athletes confirmed. In addition to the elite runners present at the press conference, the elite field for the gold-label race will see male athletes, Alexander Mutiso, Philemon Kiplimo, Kennedy Kimutai and Amdework Walelegn and female athletes, Sheila Chepkirui, Eilish McColgan, and Gerda Steyn.

Speaking on the exceptional line up for the upcoming race, Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said, “We’re extremely excited to be back for the 15th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon with some of the world’s best elite runners coming to the Emirate. We’re hopeful to break even more records this year as we welcome back previous elite participants, aiming to defend their positions and top their personal best times. As we get closer to the race, we also look forward to welcoming running enthusiasts and spectators to our stunning Emirate for what is set to be an unforgettable experience”.

Male Elite Athletes:

Fierce competition is expected with Kenya’s Alexander Mutiso, returning to top his place as second in the 2020 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon and beat his personal best time of 57:59. Mutiso also secured 1st in the 2020 Santa Pola International Half Marathon and most recently, came 2nd in the 2021 Adizero Road to Records Half Marathon.

Kenyans, Philemon Kiplimo and Kennedy Kimutai, are also confirmed to compete on the flat and fast course and top their respective personal best times of 58:11 and 58:28. Kiplimo is the renowned winner of the 2021 Bahrain Night Half Marathon and also holds excellent records in the 2021 Berlin Half Marathon, 2021 Valencia Half Marathon and the 2020 Prague Half Marathon where he finished in 3rd, 5th and 2nd place, respectively. Also vying for top spot is Kimutai, who recently came 4th in the 2021 Valencia Half Marathon and previously secured 4th place at the 2019 Cardiff Half Marathon.

Returning to fight for victory at the much-awaited race in February is Ethiopian Amdework Walelegn, who has a personal best time of 58:53 and finished 8th in the 2019 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon. Walelegn will join the race after notable wins at the 2021 Copenhagen Half Marathon and 2020 Delhi Half Marathon.

Female Elite Athletes:

The female field will welcome Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui and Ethiopan Genzebe Dibaba. With a presonal best time of 1.04:51, Chepkirui will join the race following a successful season in 2021 which saw her finish in 2nd place in the 2021 Adizero Road to Records 10K and 3rd place in both the 2021 Valencia Half Marathon and 2021 Bahrain Night Half Marathon. Dibaba, a seriously strong contender, after a wonderful career in track and field (1500m world record holder 3:50.07, 1500m Olympic Silver Medalist in 2016, 1500m World Bronze Medalist in 2015 and five times World Indoor Champion in 1500m and 3000m), she holds a personal best time of 1.05:18 in half marathon; previously winning both the 2020 Valencia Half Marathon and 2020 Cursa dels Nassos 5K.

Hailing from the UK, with a personal best time of 1.07:48, is Eilish McColgan who will compete in the race following her wins at the 2021 Great Manchester Run and 2021 Great North Run Half Marathon. In the 5000M category, McColgan was a finalist in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and is a 2018 European Championship silver medalist and bronze medalist in the 2017 European Indoor Championship . Also confirmed to return is South African Gerda Steyn, who secured 13th place in the 2020 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon. Aiming to break her personal best time of 1.10:55, Steyn previously won the 2019 Commrades Marathon and was placed 2nd, 4th, and 7th in the 2021 Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon, 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon and 2020 London Marathon respectively.

With a personal best time of 1:04:51, Kenyan Olympian, Hellen Obiri, will also join the star studded race following her time at the 2021 Istanbul Half Maratho where she finished in 3rd place.

Speaking on the race tomorrow, Ababel Yeshaneh said: “This year, we have so many great athletes and strong contenders participating in the race. While I’m proud to be the reigning champion and to have broken a world record in 2020, tomorrow’s results are not guaranteed. However, I’ve been training diligently in anticipation of this race and look forward to putting forth my best effort in order to retain first place.”

Adding his thoughts, Jacob Kiplimo said: “Last year was an incredibly great season for me and now, I’m happy to be in Ras Al Khaimah for one of my first races of this season. So far, my training sessions have gone spectacularly and I am confident I’ll be able to do my best at the race tomorrow. In the past, many world records have been broken at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon and I hope to add to those records this year.”

With its strongest line up of elite athletes confirmed to date, the upcoming Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon is set to be an unforgettable day, with fierce competition and family-friendly activities for spectators and participants to enjoy. The vibrant race village which will open its doors on race day, allowing visitors to experience a variety of sporting and family-friendly entertainment, from 6:00am until 1:00pm. The village will offer a plethora of exciting and interactive experiences including an arts and crafts area, several sporting activations, such as crazy golf and mini bowling and food trucks, live music, and entertainment. Kids can also enjoy the bungee, trampoline, air hockey and an exciting jungle slide.

Only less than 24 hours until the ‘World’s Fastest Half Marathon’, over 4,000 registered participants, both elite and non-elite, are set to participate at the event on Saturday 19th February. To ensure the health and welfare of all participants and spectators are prioritized, robust safety precautions and protocols have been set by RAKTDA in close coordination with the relevant government entities. These include a requirement for participants to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, race categories starting in waves to reduce crowding, and hand sanitizing stations available throughout the race. Runners are also required to wear masks for the first 500m of the run and at the finish line, while spectators are required to wear masks at all times.

Organised by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and RCS Sports and Events, the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon attracts thousands of elite and amateur runners from the UAE and internationally, with the previous edition of the race welcoming more than 5,000 participants.

For more information, race registration and the full list of elite athletes confirmed, please visit https://www.therakhalfmarathon.com.