Dubai-based Filipino artist bags AED 50,000 from Waterfront Market’s “Murals and Art Competition”

A masterpiece of a Filipino based in Dubai will now be seen by millions of visitors at the Waterfront Market in Dubai after winning the fourth edition of the ‘Murals and Art Competition’ held as part of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Waterfront Market, Dubai’s premier fresh food market, and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority announced that Nemar Sencil won the prestigious competition which placed his mural titled “History of the Future” on a permanent display at one of Dubai’s busiest markets.

“I am honoured to have my mural design permanently displayed at the Waterfront Market, marking a golden milestone and celebrating the United Arab Emirates’ progressive thinking; the ‘History of the Future’ mural comprises details that translate the country’s 50 years of achievements,” said Sencil.

Sencil’s work, which bagged an AED 50,000 winning prize, was voted unanimously by the panel of judges. His work visualizes Dubai’s transformation in over 50 years with stellar achievements as a country that rose from barren deserts to the bustling and vibrant country that it is today.

“The UAE went through an incredible transformational journey from a desert to a country that represents modernity and forward thinking. I am blessed to be living here!” said Sencil.

Khalil Abdulwahid Hassan, Director of the Fine Arts Department at Dubai Culture, described Sencil’s masterpiece as a highly-detailed work of art that conveys the progress of the UAE with a keen eye for precision.

“We are delighted to be part of this cultural journey, which carries a powerful theme every year. Art has the ability to move people and offer new experiences, and Nemar’s piece is precise and detailed: the more you look at it, the more details you will notice that reflect the UAE’s progress over the years. The permanent mural will offer a rich cultural experience to all those who visit The Waterfront Market, and we thank all those who participated in this year’s competition,” said Khalil Abdulwahid Hassan.

For his part, Mohammad Al Madani, Waterfront Market Manager, highlighted that Sencil’s piece depicted the UAE in such a way that will have visitors take a closer, deeper dive into the designs that retells the success story of the country.

“Being part of Dubai’s cultural scene and getting the community involved is at the core of what we do at the Waterfront Market; we are proud to see our Murals and Art competition growing year on year. We received many wonderful entries, but Nemar’s piece really stood out for its depiction of the UAE leadership’s vision and transformation throughout these golden 50 years through details that will keep spectators intrigued. The mural will be on permanent display at the Market for everyone to see,” said Al Madani.

Now in its fourth year, The Waterfront Market’s Murals and Art Competition aims to inspire the community and encourage budding artists and art enthusiasts throughout the UAE to engage with the wider creative community.

The celebrations will further continue at the Waterfront Market as the Biggest Catch returns to the Market for its fifth year to celebrate and honour the fishing community for their continuous hard work and contribution to the UAE’s society at Dubai’s premier fresh food market on Wednesday 23rd February.

For more information visit https://murals.waterfrontmarket.ae/