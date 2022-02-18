Ayala Land rosy on market prospects

While no clear end is yet in sight to the global COVID-19 pandemic, top Philippine property developer Ayala Land is optimistic of strong real estate market performance in 2022.

“The gradual reopening of the economy—thanks to relatively enthusiastic vaccination take-up, as well as the resumption of vital industries such as manufacturing —bodes well for continuing renewed appetite in real estate both as a primary need and as a reliable investment,” says Anna V. Tatlonghari, president of Ayala Land International Sales Inc. (ALISI).

“With these, Ayala Land is proceeding full force with our project developments and service commitments to our buyers,” she adds.

The head of the global sales arm of Ayala Land further cites the Philippines’ recent strong economic fundamentals as an encouraging indicator of sustained growth for ALISI’s record-breaking performance last year, which saw a 45-percent increase versus 2020 and finally reaching 6 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

“Our GDP [gross domestic product] grew by 5.6 percent in 2021 and remittances from overseas Filipinos similarly increased by 5.3 percent to around USD 31.5 billion,” says Tatlonghari. “These achievements despite the ongoing pandemic are truly encouraging and we trust that our overseas buyers have the same appreciation for confidently buying and investing in our property offerings.”

ALISI is kicking off its overseas roadshows this Feb 2022 with an event in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is its strongest market that posted a 190-percent growth in sales in 2021. This is followed by other traditional strongholds in the United States and United Kingdom, which saw growth of 86 percent and 73 percent, respectively.