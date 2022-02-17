Limited time offer! Kimura-ya serves up delicious unlimited Wagyu Beef for BBQ or Hotpot for only AED 125

The buffet trend continues to attract thousands of Filipinos to Dubai with its assortment of buffet selections – but it takes a delicious ingredient and dish to transform your regular eat-all-you-can experience to the net level!

Kimura-ya, a modern Japanese-themed restaurant just open their 4th Branch at The Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel, and is currently offering its classic hotpot or BBQ experience.

From 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm every day till the 28th of February, Filipinos and other diners who reserve their spots will enjoy a wide variety of selections including the A4 Wagyu, appetizers, salads, agemono, Ippin, Sashimis, Tataki, Nigiri Maki, Sushi Rolls, Kome and Soup – both of which are available in their BBQ or Hotpot offerings! And just add 150aed to upgrade it to A5 Japanese Wagyu so you can truly taste the quality of Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef!

Hotpot lovers will get to enjoy a variety of fresh vegetables and side dishes including Kimchi Tofu, Salad, Tsukemono, Spicy Edamame, Tataki Kyuri, Namul, and more! Meanwhile, those who love their BBQ grills could also cook up other BBQ favorites including marinated chicken, salmon, shrimps, mussels, squid, and other delicious grill selections.

Savor all of these delicious options prepared by Kimura-ya’s veteran chefs who have mastered the art of sushi, sashimi and other Japanese dishes! For only AED 125, each diner can enjoy up to three hours of unlimited buffet meals. What’s even better is that families with kids aged six and below can have their children eat at the restaurant for free!

And if you like to upgrade it with “Unlimited Drinks Package” you can get Unlimited A4 Buffet with Unlimited drinks both alcoholic and nonalcoholic package for only 321aed per person!

Kimura-ya is located at The Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel at Bainyas Road, Port Saeed, Riggat Al Buteen in Dubai from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am. For bookings of the Unlimited Wagyu offering, call 054 578 4306 or at 04 207 1750.