TFT ReachFeature

Limited time offer! Kimura-ya serves up delicious unlimited Wagyu Beef for BBQ or Hotpot for only AED 125

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago

The buffet trend continues to attract thousands of Filipinos to Dubai with its assortment of buffet selections – but it takes a delicious ingredient and dish to transform your regular eat-all-you-can experience to the net level!

Kimura-ya, a modern Japanese-themed restaurant just open their 4th Branch at The Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel, and is currently offering its classic hotpot or BBQ experience.

From 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm every day till the 28th of February, Filipinos and other diners who reserve their spots will enjoy a wide variety of selections including the A4 Wagyu, appetizers, salads, agemono, Ippin, Sashimis, Tataki, Nigiri Maki, Sushi Rolls, Kome and Soup – both of which are available in their BBQ or Hotpot offerings! And just add 150aed to upgrade it to A5 Japanese Wagyu so you can truly taste the quality of Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef!

WhatsApp Image 2022 02 17 at 6.09.52 PM

Hotpot lovers will get to enjoy a variety of fresh vegetables and side dishes including Kimchi Tofu, Salad, Tsukemono, Spicy Edamame, Tataki Kyuri, Namul, and more! Meanwhile, those who love their BBQ grills could also cook up other BBQ favorites including marinated chicken, salmon, shrimps, mussels, squid, and other delicious grill selections.

Savor all of these delicious options prepared by Kimura-ya’s veteran chefs who have mastered the art of sushi, sashimi and other Japanese dishes! For only AED 125, each diner can enjoy up to three hours of unlimited buffet meals. What’s even better is that families with kids aged six and below can have their children eat at the restaurant for free!

WhatsApp Image 2022 02 17 at 6.11.32 PM

And if you like to upgrade it with “Unlimited Drinks Package” you can get Unlimited A4 Buffet with Unlimited drinks both alcoholic and nonalcoholic package for only 321aed per person!

Kimura-ya is located at The Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel at Bainyas Road, Port Saeed, Riggat Al Buteen in Dubai from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am. For bookings of the Unlimited Wagyu offering, call 054 578 4306 or at 04 207 1750.

WhatsApp Image 2022 02 17 at 6.11.01 PM

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2022 02 17 at 6.33.49 PM

Filipino health experts urge OFWs to undergo regular checkups – here’s why

8 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 02 17 at 6.13.20 PM

PEZA highlights investment opportunities, array of incentives for UAE-based investors, global companies planning to set up in PH

8 hours ago
eci rak

RAKBANK joins UAE Trade Finance Gateway, teaming up with Etihad Credit Insurance, to boost SMEs trade financing

9 hours ago
Stills Got Talent 1

“Stills Got Talent” Karaoke Night: Abu Dhabi’s latest hangout for delicious BBQ packages and karaoke lovers!

13 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button