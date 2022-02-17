Filipino health experts urge OFWs to undergo regular checkups – here’s why

For many overseas Filipinos, a visit to the hospital is only a must if they are already experiencing severe pain which could not be relieved by drinking more water, nor taking any over-the-counter drugs. However, this practice of ‘pagtitiis’ or enduring pain in different parts of your body might already be early signs of something that could affect your body in the long term.

Dr. Michelle Bobadilla, General Practitioner of Al Hana Modern Medical Center, highlights that majority of Filipinos who visit their center often complain about a mix of both chronic and acute cases. She further said that two of the main causes related to the OFWs’ diet and lifestyle.

“Most acute cases are due to respiratory tract infection, back pain, abdominal pain, and muscle pains. Most of the problems that patients encounter in the UAE are related to diet and lifestyle. It is better to promote the prevention of these diseases and advocate modifications to their diet and lifestyle,” said Dr. Bobadilla.

At Al Hana Modern Medical Center, Dr. Bobadilla conducts comprehensive checkups for many Filipinos who visit the clinic on a regular basis. She found that the most efficient means to monitor your health is by getting an annual check up especially for those who are nearing their 50s – and earlier for OFWs who have a history of chronic ailments with their relatives.

“Once a person reaches the age of 40 years, it is advisable to have an annual check. However, if there is a history of chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer in the family, better to do the annual check earlier. For patients with chronic conditions taking maintenance medications, it is advisable to visit every 3 months” said Dr. Bobadilla.

Curable conditions

For his part, Dr. Alzacar Jadjuli stated that some of the concerning chronic illnesses he witnessed among Filipinos include those who experienced high blood pressure (hypertension), diabetes, and high cholesterol levels. He highlighted that the first two are getting common due to the OFWs’ way of life here in the UAE.

“Hypertension and diabetes are getting common among our kabayans mainly because of lifestyle. Most of us are busy at work and eat what is readily available and usually unhealthy. These are contributory factors to these vascular diseases which are on the rise and yet preventable. Nowadays, these illnesses can be reversed with medication compliance and proper diet and exercise,” said Dr. Jadjuli who has been in practice for over 17 years.

Now in his latest practice at at Al Hana Modern Medical Center, he hopes that more overseas Filipinos will get involved in the practice of engaging themselves in regular checks at least twice a year. He likewise urged OFWs to avoid self-medicating and to trust medical experts over hearsay and their own ‘Dr. Google’.

“We may enjoy everything from what we do and put it in our mouth today. But ultimately, we will pay the price in the end. There’s nothing wrong with eating some sweets or high fatty food once in a while but always eat and drink in moderation and never forget to visit your doctor regularly and not Google!,” said Dr. Jadjuli.

Dental discipline

Since many OFWs in the UAE love eating – their dental health might also take a heavy toll if they don’t take good care of their teeth.

Dr. Marvin Adame Felix, GP Dentist at Al Hana Modern Medical Center, underscores that many of the cases among Filipinos involve cavities, tooth decay, teeth abrasions, and crooked teeth incidents.

“Some Filipinos tend to neglect their oral hygiene and will only visit the clinic when they cannot handle the pain any longer. Those that experience abrasions and tooth decay may have been brushing their teeth with a hard bristled toothbrush – which damages the teeth along the way,” said Dr. Felix.

The dentist stated that it’s advisable for OFWs to visit their dentist as often as they can.

“It depends upon the lifestyle of the patient, usually every six (6) months or twice a year. But if you are smoking or drinking coffee or too much oil in your food, the accumulation or build-up of tartar is fast, so that’s why I recommend to visit your Dentist thrice a year,” said Dr. Felix.

He added: “Take time for your oral health, in this time of the pandemic, we should be very careful in what are we eating. The oral cavity is the first line of defence in our health. If you will neglect a small cavity or tooth decay, it will lead to a loss of a tooth or teeth. Then you will experience difficulty in eating or chewing, which will lead to indigestion.”

