Wake up to better mornings with Chowking’s Breakfast meal deals!

Nothing’s more satisfying for Filipinos than waking up with freshly cooked, delicious viands on top of piping hot rice and a sunny side up!

The good news is that Chowking has elevated the traditional ‘silog’ meals to the next level with savory and delectable dishes fit for a King!

For only AED 24, Filipinos and other diners can enjoy Chowking’s all-new Filipino ‘King’s Breakfast’ with a choice of Beef Tapa, Chicken Tocino, or 1 pc. Fried Chicken to go along with their iconic Egg Fried Rice with a Fried Egg on top – the very definition of the classic ‘silog’ plus three pieces of their delicious siomai on the side and coffee to warm up your mornings!

In addition, Chowking also serves their special Breakfast Rice Bowls for only AED 18, where you can select three from your favorite oriental dishes including Crispy Beef, Breaded Fish, Siomai Chaofan. Each of these delicious rice bowl meals is also paired with their Egg Fried Rice, a sunny side up egg, and a cup of coffee to get your day started in the right note!

Those who wish to have lighter meals can enjoy Chowking’s AED 10 breakfast selections – with a choice of Breakfast Congee, Chicken Wonton Noodles, Beef Noodles or the Lomi!

Chowking’s Breakfast meal deals are available for both dine in and delivery. You can enjoy other Chowking favorites can be ordered online through www.chowking.ae. Diners can also call for deliveries at 600 560031 or order through the ‘Chowking App’ available on Google Play Store and on the Apple App Store.

Chowking is available across the UAE – with 19 branches across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.