PROMO ALERT! WEMART welcomes Valentine’s Day with limited “Buy One Take One” sale across Asian goods till February 15

WEMART has officially launched its biggest deal as of 2022 with over 20 items on a “Buy one take one promo”! Filipinos and UAE residents can now take advantage of this promotion to stock up on their favorite Asian products and fresh vegetables in this limited time offer.

The ‘Super Deals’ run from February 10 until February 15 – but with limited stocks available, shoppers ought to head to their nearest WEMART branch as soon as possible to enjoy these deals!

When you visit WEMART Abu Dhabi, here are the following products on “Buy One Take One” to keep in mind:

Bean Curds and Snacks. Savor the variety of flavors of HAOBASHI Bean Curd that’s available for only AED 4.20. You can also enjoy Pickled Chicken Feet for only AED 3.90, as well as REECEN Crab Sticks and Snacks for AED 6.50 and AED 8.50 respectively!

Packaged poultry. In addition, for only AED 15.50 you can enjoy two packs of Deboned Duck Palm or Deboned Chicken Feet in several flavors. You can even enjoy a Salami Chicken Wing Root and Meat Sausage for only AED 6.30

Tofu selections. Craving for Fish Tofu? You can get two packs of Bestore Original Fish Tofu for only AED 12.60. You can also get YOUYOU Marinated Dried Tofu for only AED 4.73 or even its Spicy & Hot flavor for only AED 3.75!

Pastries. WEMART Abu Dhabi provides Cilantro Chicken Floss Cake for only AED 10.8 per bag. They also have their delicious White Bread for only AED 7.50 per box.

Fruits and Vegetables. Those who wish to stock up on their favorite fruits and vegetables can get the following items with prices as low as AED 1.50 on buy one get one basis! These fresh products include Garlic Sprouts, Sweet Beans, Water Bamboo Shoots, Kumquat, Dried Persimmon, Baby Cabbage, Egg Tofu, King Oyster Mushrooms, Black Fungus, Shitake Mushrooms and more!

All in all, there are lots of discount items that UAE residents can enjoy in WEMART, so be sure to visit WEMART Abu Dhabi this week!

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai