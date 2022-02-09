Expat bags AED 500,000 win from Big Ticket, plans to launch business in home country

An Indian expat won AED 500,000 in Big Ticket’s first electronic draw of the month.

Mr. Anas Melethalakkal is the very first weekly cash prize draw winner of February taking home an amazing AED 500,000. What is even more exciting, Mr. Anas still has the chance to become a millionaire as his lucky ticket will also enter the drum for the Live Draw on 3rd March where Richard and Bouchra will be making more millionaires and huge cash prize winners.

When Big Ticket representatives spoke to Mr. Anas after the electronic draw was conducted, he said that he is very happy with the news. He purchased Big Tickets with his friends in the past but purchased his winning ticket by himself. He plans on continuing purchasing Big Tickets and trying his luck to win the grand prize.

When asked about his plans for his prize, he said he plans on using the money to return back home and start his own business.

This February, we will see one lucky winner win the Dream 12 Million guaranteed cash prize, AED 1 Million second prize and 5 other life changing cash prizes. Additionally, all customers who purchase cash prize tickets during the month will stand a chance to win AED 500,000 every week via electronic draws. 1 lucky winner will also win a breathtaking Maserati Ghibli.

