The Filipino Times is hiring this February 2022 – here are the jobs you can apply for

The Filipino Times, the biggest Filipino news media agency outside the Philippines; the largest online news portal for Filipinos Overseas and the biggest free newspaper in the UAE, is expanding its operations and opening new positions for young, driven, and exceptional talent who seek to work in a fast-paced, diverse environment that poses new and exciting challenges every day.

New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, a 360-degree media and marketing agency based in Dubai with four offices in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, is the publisher of The Filipino Times and runs its official website: www.Filipinotimes.net which receives an average of 4 million page views and 13 million impressions per month, and has a global footprint in 236 countries around the world.

NPM Group provides integrated communication and public relations services to top governments and Fortune 500 companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia.

This is your chance to work with a company that has effectively connected investors, partners, and governments, and has assisted over 1,000 brands and businesses in reaching their target customers through content-driven integrated marketing communications.

Here are the positions that are currently open:

– 1 HR Executive

> Develop fair HR policies and ensure that employees are aware of and follow them.

> Assess training requirements and manage learning and development efforts for all personnel.

> Organize the grievances of your staff.

> Assist with labor law issues by acting as a point of contact.

> Oversee the HR department’s day-to-day activities.

– 2 Advertising Sales Executives

> Prepare and deliver sales pitches to potential clients in order to persuade them to buy ad space.

> Maintain good working relationship with both new and existing clients

> Close sales, obtain contract approval, and ensure that all necessary paperwork is processed.

– 1 Event Sponsorship Executive

> Prepare sponsorship proposal drafts in accordance with sponsorship strategies.

> Prepare documentation for the sponsorship agreement.

> Plan new sponsor onboarding activities and implement all tasks as indicated in the sponsorship agreement

> Prepare post-event reports to keep key stakeholders informed about the event’s outcomes.

– 2 Writers

> Topics connected to the industry should be researched (combining online sources, interviews and studies)

> Create clear and concise marketing text to help advertise products/services

> Identify customer demands and content gaps, and suggest new topics

> Proofread and revise content

> Send output to the editors for feedback and approval.

– 1 Social Media Manager

> Manage all social media channels, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok, and YouTube, on a day-to-day basis, adapting material to multiple platforms.

> Create interesting multimedia content for tailor-fit for social media platforms

> Create, launch, and manage new competitions and campaigns to raise awareness of your company and brand

> Establish key relationships with social media influencers and conduct audience research

> Respond to social media posts and build dialogues to manage and facilitate social media communities.

> Use tools like Google Analytics and Facebook Insights to measure, analyze, and report on performance on social media platforms.

Individuals who intend to be considered for these posts must be based in Dubai, with a maximum notice period of 30 days. Immediate joiners will be preferred.

Send your CV to: [email protected]