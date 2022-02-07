TFT Reach

Online apparel brand Couturelabs launches with unique bohemian collection in the UAE

With its motto "Love your style", the brand targets conscious buyers with the ethos of charity and individualism

Couturelabs is the newest online brand in town spreading colour with artful bohemian designs in natural fibres, offering conscious consumers a new way to express their style. The brand’s launch collections ‘Holiday in Venice’ and ‘Sunsets in Bali’ are made by artisans across the world from natural fabrics and represent the brand’s five pillars: sustainability, individuality, diversity, empowerment and charity.

The launch collection for women is bursting with colour and floral prints. The brand, whose core theme is “Love your style”, also aims to celebrate individuality and strives to promote ethical fashion with limited collections that are affordable for customers.

According to Couturelabs, their launch collection presents designs that are ethically sourced and produced in limited quantities by artisans. They wanted to create a meaningful clothing line suitable for every day and every night, which is also good for the earth and mostly made with natural fibres and blends. “Our launch collection embodies everything our brand is based on, offering a new choice for conscious buyers who want to buy clothes that are both stylish and have a soul,” Couturelabs said in a statement.

“We’ve used different types of natural fibres and blended materials in our launch collection. In our scarves/dresses/tops we used high-quality Modal, Silk and Cotton for our collection. Our ‘Holiday in Venice’ is inspired by the Italian Tile prints and ‘Sunsets in Bali’ features Unique Arafat and Ikat prints. Furthermore, in our upcoming collection, which will be released in April this year, we’ll feature more designs, natural prints, and modest designs. Our dresses and scarves feature evergreen prints and patterns that never go out of style,” Couturelabs stated.

According to Couturelabs, all their designs are functional, comfortable and fashionable, and also have a social conscience. The company also donates AED 10 from every purchase to charity and directly supports Concern for Humanity in India and the Emirates Environmental Group in UAE.

The newly launched exclusive collection is available on their website: www.couturelabs.com

