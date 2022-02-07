TFT Reach

Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches ‘Heart to Heart’ jewellery collection to celebrate the season of love

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 58 mins ago

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one among the largest jewellery retailers globally with a strong retail network of over 280 outlets spread across 10 countries has launched a special collection of diamond and 18K gold jewellery named ‘Heart to Heart’ to celebrate the season of love. ‘Heart to Heart’ jewellery collection showcases exclusive heart-shaped jewellery that will cater to the increasing demand for such jewellery during this period. With over 100 designs symbolizing love in various ways, this unique jewellery collection serves as a perfect gift to express love to dear ones. With prices starting from just AED 890, there is something to fit everyone’s budget. To make the occasion more special, customers can also avail a branded watch free with this limited-edition diamond jewellery.

Malabar Valentines 2022 1

Apart from pendants in diamonds and 18k, customers can also choose heart-shaped beautifully crafted bangles, bracelets and rings to gift their loved ones. Additionally, the brand has also launched necklace sets with double-sided pendants and earrings, in addition to rings and pendants that can be opened or closed. Customers can also opt for personalized name rings in 18K, which can be specifically curated for loved ones in their name. This offer will be available across all outlets of Malabar Gold & Diamonds until 14th February 2022. Customers can also buy this unique collection online through www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com.

‘It is the season of love and hence the season of gifting too. Jewellery is the most thoughtful gift that can be given to your loved ones, as the charm of jewellery lasts for a lifetime, with its value appreciating each day. We believe that ‘Heart to Heart’ collection, our exclusive range of jewellery launched specifically for this season will be the perfect gift for your loved ones’, said Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Apart from these, Malabar Gold & Diamonds also showcases an incredible collection of unique designs in gold and diamond jewellery to suit the tastes and budget of its different customers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 58 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1298989308

The Filipino Times is hiring this February 2022 – here are the jobs you can apply for

42 mins ago
Gulf

Gulf Formula Elite becomes McLaren Automotive first fill lubricant

47 mins ago
Couturelabs

Online apparel brand Couturelabs launches with unique bohemian collection in the UAE

3 hours ago
WEMART Abu Dhabi ushers special promos for Chinese New Year 2022

WEMART Abu Dhabi ushers special promos for Chinese New Year 2022 till February 15

2 days ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button