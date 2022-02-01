TFT Reach

Big Ticket marks February with “The Dream 12 Million”; to give away AED 500,000 weekly

Your journey to the Dream 12 Million begins now!!

This February, Big Ticket will be giving away a whopping cash prize of AED 12 Million, a second prize of AED 1 Million, and 5 other huge prizes. Additionally, all customers who purchase cash prize tickets during the month will stand a chance to win AED 500,000 every week. That’s right, customers who purchase tickets will be entered into an electronic draw every week and will stand a chance to win AED 500,000.

The cost of one Big Ticket is AED 500 and if you buy two, you get the third one for free. Other than the huge cash prizes in February, people can also purchase Dream Car Tickets and could stand a chance to win a luxurious Maserati Ghibli or Maserati Levante.

The cost of one Dream Car Ticket is AED 150 and if you buy two, you get one free.

HURRY, IT’S TIME TO WIN BIG!!

Details on weekly AED 500,000 cash prize electronic draw:

Promotion 1: 1st – 7th February & Draw Date – 8th February (Tuesday)
Promotion 2: 8th- 14th February & Draw Date – 15th February (Tuesday)
Promotion 3: 15th – 21st February & Draw Date 22nd February (Tuesday)
Promotion 4: 22nd – 28th February & Draw Date 1st March (Tuesday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

