Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights culinary experiences, trade potential in the Middle East this week

The Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai amplifies its activities for UAE nationals, residents and tourists within and outside the confines of the pavilion across several exciting and engaging events this week.

These include a festival of flavorful ‘Inihaw’ (grilled) meals at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel and collaborative networking opportunities at the Imaginarium. Here are the events you shouldn’t miss.

Experience ‘Inihaw’ (BBQ) in Dubai (January until February 2, 2022)

The Philippines Food Festival begins its second leg featuring ‘Inihaw’ (grilled) cuisine. The Nomad Restaurant at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel offers hot-off-the-grill dishes, also known as ‘inasal’ or ‘sinugba’ in the Philippines, alongside other delectable cuisine curated by three of the most seasoned Filipino chefs based in Dubai.

Running until February 2, 2022, diners of the restaurant will enjoy a Filipino buffet station with a dedicated live grill station of savoury ‘Inihaw’ dishes this Friday. In addition, those who crave the taste of Filipino food with a modern twist can enjoy a special Filipino-themed set menu during weekdays.

The Philippines Food Festival is one of the highlights of the country’s participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The four-month long event, aims to promote the Philippines’ culinary culture and food tourism to a global audience, as well as mainstream its food industry to an international market.

Bangkóta Meals (February 3 until March 31, 2022)

Running alongside the Philippines Food Festival is the special offering of the ‘Bangkóta Meals’ in elected Filipino restaurants in the UAE. The Philippine Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates’ (PBC-DNE) League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs (LFBE) has tapped 13 of its member restaurants to take part in this gastronomic experience and re-imagine some of the most iconic Filipino dishes.

Specially curated dishes take on the helm of the ‘Bangkóta Meals’ – inspired by the Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Bangkóta, which translates to ‘coral reef’ in old Tagalog.

Participating restaurants from the PBC-LFBE include the Agemono Grill Restaurant, Draft Corner Café, Face Café, Joy Bubble Coffee Shop, Kubyertos Cuisine, Off the Hook, OunceDxb, Paluto Restaurant, Panadero Pastry Shop, The Catch Seafoods and Grill Restaurant, The Desert Wok, Zutto Suki, and Shokuji Sushi.

Customers will enjoy these delicious and reimagined ‘Bangkóta Meals’ until March 31, 2022, coinciding with the final day of Expo 2020 Dubai.

FIESTAVAGANZA: A celebration of Filipino culture, products, services in the Middle East (January 26, 2022)

The Philippines’ multicultural landscape and its top quality export products and services spanning 7,107 islands all come together in an afternoon filled with exciting events, fostering the spirit of international collaboration and creativity.

FIESTAVAGANZA was positioned to be the Philippines Pavilion’s must-see event especially for entrepreneurs, investors, and consumers with hundreds of potential partners in attendance. The event, held in partnership with Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Sandbox ME, took place on January 26, 2022, at The Imaginarium.

It also aimed to activate business expansion from physical stores to the digital landscape, the event witnessed the convergence of key media personnel, international delegates, and trade and investments stakeholders who will help magnify reach of key businesses in the Philippines and the UAE, as well as the wider South East Asia and Middle Eastern regions, respectively.