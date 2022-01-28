Philippines’ Federal Land, Japan’s Nomura form new company pegged at P48 billion pesos

Philippine real estate developer Federal Land, Inc. (Federal Land) signed a joint venture agreement with Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (Nomura Real Estate), the second-largest real estate developer in Japan in condominium unit turnover.

Nomura Real Estate will be investing $324 million (Php16 billion pesos), representing 34% of the total capital investment of the new company at Php48 billion pesos. It is envisioned to permanently redefine the Philippines’ real estate market through class-leading, advanced township developments.

This new company, Federal Land NRE Global, Inc., promises to deliver unparalleled excellence by developing a new urban lifestyle, creating value, and sustainable growth. As their initial project, it will incorporate four areas of land development with a total area of about 250 hectares in Metro Manila, Cavite, and Cebu. These include an initial pipeline of residential, office, commercial and industrial facilities. It is scheduled to start operations in April 2022.

“We have invested in a joint venture to accelerate business expansion in a rapidly growing market. We will build and aim for development here while promoting combined housing and commercial projects with Federal Land. We are committed to demonstrate the strengths of both companies through strong partnership, strategically favorable location, product differentiation, and the introduction of advanced added value,” said Nomura Real Estate Chair Eiji Kutsukake.

Federal Land and Nomura Real Estate were born from a conglomerate with beginnings in the financial industry. This means that close attention to detail, financial discipline, long-term perspective, and a sense of responsibility to clients who put their trust in them is in their DNA.

“Today marks a major milestone in the 50-year history of Federal Land. Our late founder, Dr. George S.K. Ty’s love for architecture has molded the company to expand its portfolio into delivering large-scale and quality developments. We are very delighted to bring our partnership with Nomura Real Estate, Japan’s top five developers, to greater heights, ” said Federal Land, Inc. Chairman Alfred V. Ty.

“We intend to provide relevant real estate solutions that increase value over time and leave a positive mark for generations by building sustainable communities with distinct Japanese style and infused with Filipino sensibility,” said Ty.

Founded in 1957 in Tokyo, Japan, Nomura Real Estate engages in residential development, commercial property development, building leasing, and architectural design businesses across Japan, with business expansions in China, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Nomura Real Estate has not only dedicated itself to go beyond normal design boundaries but has also continuously explored new technologies that better serve the urban landscape of its properties. Under its quality residential brand PROUD, Nomura Real Estate has gained a reputation for quality in market-leading locations they are present in, bringing life and value to the environments they build.

“Nomura Real Estate will introduce advanced technologies and expertise localized for the Philippine market. The Group creates value through real estate development by leveraging its four strengths including a market-in approach that prioritizes living, working, and gathering; and a commitment to quality—which we shall present to the Philippine market,” said Nomura Real Estate President and Representative Director Daisaku Matsuo.

The joint venture is expected to bring milestone developments that mix Japanese inspiration with Filipino sensibility. It differentiates itself from other developers with its push for smart cities, the presence of Japanese retail concepts, and its client-first mindset. Ultimately, it aims to create value in townships with sustainable growth.