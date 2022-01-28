Four must-try ‘Bangkota Meals’ you can experience at Kubyertos in Dubai

The Philippine Food Festival (PFF) showcases four more exciting and delicious meals to its long list of ‘Bangkota Meals’ offered by Filipino-owned restaurants throughout the entire UAE!

Running until the end of March 2022, select ‘Bangkota Meals’ provide diners an appetizingly new insight to the potential of Filipino food as they are offered all around the UAE.

In Dubai, a homegrown Filipino restaurant ‘Kubyertos’ offers dishes that infuses cooking methods from some parts of the world to amplify and enhance the taste of these delicious Filipino dishes.

Here are the four Bangkota Meals from Kubyertos that you shouldn’t miss:

Chicken Adobo Confit. Using the traditional French cooking method of long slow cooking in oil or fat at low temperatures defined as confit, the Chicken Adobo is preserved with souring agent and marinated overnight before it is cooked in olive oil under slow heat for several hours until it is meltingly tender, moist, and extremely flavorful. To balance the flavours, the Chicken Adobo Confit is served with pickled papaya, water spinach and mixed crisp lettuce drizzled with calamansi, herb and vinaigrette.

Kare-Kare De Sulipan. Inspired by the quality of preparation from the neighborhood in Pampanga, Philippines, Kare-Kare is a version of Filipino beef stew, consisting of oxtail and tripe, cooked slowly until tender and mixed in rich and thick roasted peanut sauce. Lightly browned toasted ground rice is used to thicken the sauce. It is served with blanched string beans, bok choy and fried eggplant in a palayok or clay pot, and paired with steamed white rice. Flavour of the dish is enhanced with bagoong alamang or fermented shrimp paste on the side.

Chori Burger. Made popular in street food stalls in idyllic vacations on the island of Boracay in the Philippines, Chori Burger is a grilled tasty ground beef meat spiced with garlic, salt, pepper, sugar and stuffed with cheddar cheese topped with sunny side up egg between pillowy burger buns and smothered with mayonnaise and coleslaw. A generous serving of sweet potato fries is served on the side.

Sisig Carbonara. Popularised as a bar chow that originated in Pampanga, Philippines, Chicken Sisig is made of diced thighs and liver, stir fried and seasoned with calamansi, onions, and chili peppers. The dish gets a makeover with pasta, parmesan cheese and chives.

Savor Filipino flavors

Kubyertos presents classic Filipino meals with a modern twist, as well as famous dishes from some parts of the world with a Filipino flair, and is located in the heart of Jebel Ali, in close proximity to the Expo 2020 site.

Kubyertos’ owner, Gina Valbuena, noted that the restaurant has been consistently enhancing its menu selections from its inception in January 2019 until their offerings evolved into a gourmet concept.

“The aim is to offer our delectable selections not only to our overseas Filipinos, but to the rest of the world. Apart from ‘bringing the joy and taste of home’ to our kabayans, we are equally delighted that we have been entertaining diners of different nationalities. The story of Kubyertos is not just about offering a good dining experience, but equally about being part of the many great brands that bring recognition to our country,” shared by Valbuena in an interview with The Filipino Times.

Kubyertos Cuisine is a member of the League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs (LFBE), a sub-committee of the Philippine Business Council of Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE). The PBC-DNE is a non-profit organization established in 2001 under the patronage of the Embassy of the Philippines and the Philippine Consulate General of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and the only Filipino organization recognized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the esteemed role of facilitating business opportunities for the Filipino community and their commercial partners in the country.

Discovery Gardens Pavilion

Jebel Ali, Dubai

04 5896448 | 050 6057948

IG: kubyertoscuisine

FB: Kubyertos Cuisine