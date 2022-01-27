TFT ReachProperty

Six amenities all futureproof, modern Filipino communities should have in 2022

An increasing number of property developers are adding value to homes by including facilities and amenities within the community – but which specific amenities do homeowners actually want?

Property buyers are actively looking for specific spaces and trail for walking, running, and bicycling, according to a report by real estate consulting firm Robert Charles Lesser & Co.

It’s no wonder, then, that parks and trails are available in practically every community you visit.

Robert Charles Lesser and Co.’s full list can be found below:

1. Parks and green spaces
2. Paved trail systems for walking, jogging, biking, etc.
3. Main street village centers with retail services and cafes for gathering and socializing
4. Outdoor, resort-style pools
5. Exercise rooms and equipment
6. Natural (unpaved) trail systems for hiking and walking

According to NewHomeSource, one important consideration when looking for a new home is how you can add value to your investment, which is precisely what property developers aim to achieve by providing a variety of amenities in their new-home communities — not to mention the added benefit of being able to use them whenever you want.

The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the biggest, longest-running and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, is now on its eighth edition, which will be held this 2022 at Crowne Plaza – Sheikh Zayed Road.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.

