Six amenities all futureproof, modern Filipino communities should have in 2022

An increasing number of property developers are adding value to homes by including facilities and amenities within the community – but which specific amenities do homeowners actually want?

Property buyers are actively looking for specific spaces and trail for walking, running, and bicycling, according to a report by real estate consulting firm Robert Charles Lesser & Co.

It’s no wonder, then, that parks and trails are available in practically every community you visit.

Robert Charles Lesser and Co.’s full list can be found below:

1. Parks and green spaces

2. Paved trail systems for walking, jogging, biking, etc.

3. Main street village centers with retail services and cafes for gathering and socializing

4. Outdoor, resort-style pools

5. Exercise rooms and equipment

6. Natural (unpaved) trail systems for hiking and walking

According to NewHomeSource, one important consideration when looking for a new home is how you can add value to your investment, which is precisely what property developers aim to achieve by providing a variety of amenities in their new-home communities — not to mention the added benefit of being able to use them whenever you want.

