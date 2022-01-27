Ayala Land bags 209 awards, recognitions in 2021

Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) and its subsidiaries achieved a total of 209 accolades and recognitions from both local and international award institutions, reaching its highest number of awards in the last five years, as a testament to the company’s dedication to cultivate excellence.

Over the past year, Ayala Land has won a total of 37 IBA Stevie Awards, including the Grand Stevie for Organization of the Year, 13 Titan Property Awards, nine World Travel Awards, and three World Sustainability Awards, among other accolades.

The company was also acknowledged for excellence in real estate development by prominent international business publications Euromoney and Asiamoney.

In the Euromoney Real Estate Survey 2021, Ayala Land was named the #1 Developer in both the Residential and Office categories. Menawhile, the company was also recognized twice as the the #1 Company in the Philippines in the Real Estate sector and the #1 Most Outstanding IPO in the Philippines in the Asiamoney Outstanding Companies Poll 2021.

In a statement, ALI President and CEO Bobby O. Dy credits these achievements to the employees’ commitment to excellence. “We owe the success of Ayala Land to the institutional capability that was built over the years. Building this capability was made possible by a highly committed and dedicated team that exemplified leadership in pioneering new business models, projects, and solutions. These awards represent our people’s commitment to constantly raise the bar in creating projects that will better serve our customers and communities,” he said.

Ayala North Exchange was named the lone finalist from the Philippines in the prestigious Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence, one of the group’s many accolades for its structures.

In addition, Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2, which won the High-Rise Structures Category in the first Philippines Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards, was another project that represented the Philippines.

Ayala Land, Inc. is one of the Philippines’ leading property developers, specializing in integrated, mixed-use, and sustainable estates.

The company produces master-planned communities that encourage sustainable development and deliver long-term value to all of its stakeholders, with the objective of transforming lands to better the lives of Filipinos.

