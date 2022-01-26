UAE ranks 2nd top destination for India’s electronic exports from 2020-2021

India will be celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on 26 January 2022. In addition, the nation will also be commemorating 75 years of Independence, with yearlong celebrations aptly themed “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotasav”.

This comes at a time when India’s trade relations with the UAE continue to prosper, as the UAE ranked as the second top destination for India’s electronics exports clocking total shipments worth US$ 1275 m during 2020-2021. Electronics & Software constitute key Indian exports to UAE and this trend will likely to continue and accelerate even more in the years to come, said Mr Kamal Vachani. Regional Director, Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Coundil (ESC) for the Middle East.

Significantly, this is also the time when India – UAE relations have reached a new high. The two countries are close to conclude Free Trade Agreement which has been in the making for some time. The FTA will be the icing on cake for bilateral economic relations nurtured over decades by two countries. In fact, since 1971 the two sides have worked passionately to build ties spanning almost every field – from diplomacy to culture to economy. A large number of Agreements including those in the spectrum of economy, defence, security, culture and many more have provided the firm framework for bilateral relations, informed Mr Kamal Vachani,

However, what has been more important is the people-to-people contact that has emerged as cornerstone of bilateral relations. Indian community in UAE has played a crucial role in emergence of Emirate as a global powerhouse with strong presence of trained working population that is geared to match best in the world. No wonder, today UAE is among the most preferred destinations for global corporations.

Economic and trade relations between the two countries have always been on a firm footing. UAE is among the largest destination of Indian exports and is also one of the leading sources of investment in India.

ESC, India’s apex body for nurturing linkages between Indian and global Electronics & Software industries is committed to deepen this relationship. A big contingent from UAE is likely to join ESC’s annual shows – INDIAOSFT, India IoT World and India Electronics Expo to be held at New Delhi during March 2022.

May this celebration bolster growing relationship between the two economies!