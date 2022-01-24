Shankar Trading to launch unMEAT, a 100% plant-based food that tastes like meat and fish in the UAE

Century Pacific Food, known as one of the largest F&B corporations in the Philippines, has officially launched the new product range – unMEAT, a plant-based meat alternative which will be soon available in the UAE as canned products!

The unMEAT Fish-Free Tuna Style Flakes has the exact same texture, taste, and looks while giving the body lower calories compared to its actual fish counterpart. It is also available in several flavors such as Sunflower Oil, Water with White Salt, and Hot & Spicy.

In addition, unMEAT will also launch their Luncheon Meats which has the consistency and taste similar to that of the luncheon meats we’ve grown up to love and enjoy. The unMEAT luncheon will be available in Original and ‘Burger-Style’ Luncheon flavors.

The unMEAT product line is solely made out of plants and non-GMO components such as onion, salt, vinegar, soy protein, vegetable oil, soy sauce, and wheat. As a result, it’s not only has no cholesterol or trans-fat, but it is also a good source of fiber and protein.

Besides being totally plant-based, unMEAT also costs roughly 30-40% less than regular meat and is made using components that the ordinary customer is familiar with.

Furthermore, unMEAT offers clients a variety that not only delivers health advantages but also promotes environmental awareness and animal welfare. Instead of synthetic additives, unMEAT is made from simple yet authentic food products.

Shankar Trading Company LLC, a leading importer and distributor of FMCG products in the UAE, is the official distributor of unMEAT in the UAE. unMeat products will soon be available in the UAE.