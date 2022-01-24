Back by popular demand! WEMART Abu Dhabi begins 2022 Chinese New Year celebrations with buy two, take one free Milk Tea promo

Chinese New Year will soon take place in a few weeks’ time, and WEMART Abu Dhabi goes above and beyond to satisfy Filipinos’ desires by bringing back the all-popular ‘Buy Two, Take One’ promotion for their Milk Teas in the run up to the celebrations for a limited time only!

WEMART Abu Dhabi’s Classic Bubble Milk Tea (large cup) and Milk Tea with Black Sugar and Bubbles (large cup) are included in this promo, where shoppers who buy two of these drinks will get their third cup absolutely until January 31!

Furthermore, WEMART Abu Dhabi offers a variety of exclusive items and Asian products that Filipinos may acquire at reduced prices.

Here are the top goods to look for when you visit WEMART Abu Dhabi:

Pastries. WEMART Abu Dhabi provides Spicy Pine with Scallion bread for only AED 7.90 per bag. They also have their delicious Banana Cake for only AED 7.50 per box.

Chicken dishes. Craving for delicious chicken? WEMART Abu Dhabi offers Chicken Drumsticks with their signature spices for only AED 7.90 per box. Meanwhile, fans of WEMART Abu Dhabi’s Braised Chicken Feet Spices can take home a box for only AED 7.50 and savor their Sauced Duck for only AED 16.90 per box.

Savory Sushi. Sushi lovers will definitely enjoy a special serving of WEMART Abu Dhabi’s two sushi trays on sale: The Special WEMART Roll available for AED 14.50 per box, as well as WEMART’s Salmon Nigiri for only AED 19.50 per box!

All in all, there are lots of discount items that Abu Dhabi residents can enjoy in WEMART, so be sure to visit WEMART Abu Dhabi this week!

WEMART is located at Ground Floor, Abdulla bin Darwish building adjacent to Al Masraf Bank, Hamdan St and Salam St junction, opposite Nehal Hotel.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai