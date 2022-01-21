Greenfield’s Eco-Friendly Tips for Your Condo In Mandaluyong

Global warming is steadily making its mark on the world with melting ice caps and an increase in violent storms. It’s become a problem so much that the nations around the world have started initiatives that can help alleviate the situation.

With climate change being a stark reality that the Philippines has experienced first-hand several times, it’s important to make some adjustments that will contribute to the Earth’s well-being. By being more eco-friendly and less wasteful, you can do your part to help the world you live in. Here are a couple of eco-friendly tips for you condo in mandaluyong.

Refuse, Reuse, Reduce, Recycle

The 4 Rs of sustainability is the focal principle for every environmentally-conscious individual and it should be yours too. In a world that produces a lot of waste and pollution, it’s important to switch to more renewable and biodegradable means and options.

First and foremost, refuse basically means not using or purchasing anything that’s not deemed eco-friendly. This means refusing to purchase or use single-use plastic items and individually packed items. Instead, opt for reusables or buy in bulk.

As an example, when you go shopping, rather than opting for plastic or paper bags, shift to reusable eco bags or bring your own bags to carry your groceries. You can choose reusable items at home like steel utensils, washable rags and the like. Bring your own bag, utensils and water bottles so you can reduce the usage of plastics and other potentially harmful materials. You’re not only helping the environment, you’re also protecting yourself from COVID-19.

In terms of recycling, have a compost bin to help with biodegradable waste. The by-product of this can be used to help your plants grow or can be sold to merchants who are looking to invest in it. You can also just choose to repurpose otherwise broken furniture or items into something that can either be functional or aesthetically pleasing.

Choose Eco-Friendly Cleaning Materials

Statistically speaking, there are about 13 tons of hazardous waste produced every second. That’s over 400 million tons of hazardous waste generated annually. With this overwhelming production of chemical waste, there’s a large chance that populations across the world could suffer its fatal repercussions.

Of course, outside of a major adjustment that will entail a global effort on lessening the use of these harmful chemicals, you could do your part. By choosing eco-friendly cleaning materials, you not only do you get to clean your condo effectively, you also lessen the waste. Invest in reusable rags and biodegradable wipes whenever you clean and sanitize surfaces. Use eco-friendly sanitizers and sprays when cleaning your home.

You can also opt to make your own eco-friendly cleaning solutions. For cleaning windows or other glass surfaces, just mix 1/2 gallon of hot water, two tablespoons of vinegar, and four tablespoons lemon juice. If you want to clean your wooden tables and desks, stir one tablespoon of vinegar into three tablespoons of olive oil in a cup of water.

Be Smart, Get A Smart Home

Another important consideration you need to make is how much electricity you consume. In a nutshell, the more electricity you use, the more greenhouse gases get expelled into the atmosphere. The recent increase in greenhouse gases has led to a continued, irreversible rise in planetary temperature, thus, global warming. The rest, as they say, is history.

So how do you do your part? Be more efficient in terms of using electricity and other utilities at home. In a nutshell, switch to LED lights, use inverter appliances (which can range from air conditioning units to refrigerators) and turn off items that run on electricity when it’s not in use.

You can also invest in a smart home. Simply put, a smart home is a home that has a centralized system for managing the different options and functions of all your items and appliances at home. With this amount of control, it’s easier to keep track of utility consumption and the like.

At the end of the day, being environmentally-conscious and eco-friendly in terms of consumption will help yourself and future generations. After all, the earth is the one home everyone has – it makes sense to take good care of it.

