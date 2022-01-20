Philippine Food Festival ramps up ‘Bangkota Menu’ with Zutto Suki’s innovative ‘Kare-Kare Ramen’

Whenever Filipinos think of Kare-Kare, it’s that of a huge chunky piece of tender beef with fresh vegetables drenched in a creamy, peanut butter base and perfectly paired with hot steaming rice.

Here in Dubai, the ongoing Philippine Food Festival celebrates the innovative minds of Filipino chefs through the ‘Bangkota Menu’ series – and this time, Filipino-owned Japanese-themed restaurant Zutto Suki Ramen brings an exciting twist to the Kare-Kare, in the form of a ramen.

Why Kare-Kare?

The now infamous ‘Kare-Kare’ originates from Mindanao as the popular ‘Curry’ or ‘Kari’ for the residents down south. When the recipe was brought to Pampanga, it spawned the modern version of the dish that now has the heavy peanut butter beef base with the fresh vegetables on top.

Zutto Suki’s ‘Kare-Kare Ramen’ swaps out the rice and infuses the viand with noodles within an actual soup base that accentuates the taste of the authentic Filipino Kare-Kare

“From the original ‘Kare-Kare’, we have fused this into a ramen. Instead of rice, sa Zutto Suki, noodles ang nilagay namin at talagang may sabaw. It will have Oxtail, bokchoy, spring beans, eggplant with shrimp paste (bagoong) on the side,” said Chef Relucio “Natz” Renato of Zutto Siki Ramen.

This exciting new addition to the ‘Bangkota’ menu series will help give new life to traditional Filipino favorites in ways that both Filipinos and expats of other nationalities will truly savor.

“We also want to promote this to other nationalties para malaman nila yung mga speciality natin somehow, if everyone loves Ramen, they can try another version – the Philippine style. We’re proud na through ‘Bangkota’ we have come up with something na pwede nating ipagmalaki sa mga ibang lahi,” said Rolly Brucales, Owner and Managing Director of Zutto Suki Ramen.

Experience the east

Apart from the ‘Kare-Kare Ramen’, Zutto Suki Ramen is popular for its namesake – the Ramen with over eight lipsmacking versions. It also serves up a wide variety of Japanese dishes such as Yakitori, Gyoza, Kani Salad, Karaage, Chicken Katsu, and more. Diners will also get a chance to taste their sushis, set meals, dessert and their rice bowls with amazing value.

Zutto Suki first opened its doors in January 2021, and has since been serving up delicious Ramen and other dishes from the Far East at its location at Shop #15, Centurion Star Building, at Deira in Dubai.

Zutto Suki Ramen restaurant is a member of the League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneur (LFBE), a subsidiary of the Philippine Business Council of Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE). The PBC-DNE is a non-profit organization established in 2001 under the patronage of the Embassy of the Philippines and the Philippine Consulate General of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and the only Filipino organization recognized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the esteemed role of facilitating business opportunities for the Filipino community and their commercial partners in the country.