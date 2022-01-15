WEMART’s Dubai Investment Park branch opens with tons of amazing surprises for all shoppers!

WEMART has officially opened its newest branch located at the Dubai Investment Park (DIP), and shoppers have flocked to enjoy the shop’s signature Asian grocery selections as it’s now closer for many more expats living and working in this part of Dubai.

From January 13, the WEMART DIP branch will not only have its hypermarket for shoppers, it will also feature a new restaurant where visitors can experience the authentic taste of dishes all the way from the Far East without having to travel to those countries!

Be sure not to miss these three exclusive promotions and events on the opening day:

Free Sipyong Roasting & Boiling Electric Dual Pot. Those who download the official WEMART app could become instant members – and those who top up their WEMART cards with at least AED 500 will receive this free two-in-one roasting and boiling dual pot for free! A complimentary set of shabu-shabi cookware worth AED 194 will be given to those who deposit the minimum amount. A single discount is available to each member.

Free food vouchers at Tasty Yue. WEMART members who spend and make purchases at the new WEMART DIP store will receive a one-of-a-kind WEMART Food City Tasting Package ticket with their receipts. Only the first 2,000 people who buy a copy will get one, so get there early!

Free Gift Bags. WEMART will also give away a special gift bag of their delicious gourmet items for free! One gift bag will be given for the first lucky 2,000 customers who visit to celebrate the grand launch of WEMART DIP!

Special discounts and promotions. In addition, WEMART has also prepared many items for sale on their official social media channels in honor of WEMART DIP’s grand launch!

The WEMART Dubai Investment Park branch makes it more convenient to many customers who have long desired a one-stop shop where they can buy hotpot, foodstuff, and other products and commodities from all across Asia at reasonable costs!

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai