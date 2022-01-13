Expats split Big Ticket purchase to win millions of dirhams

One of the most common tactics that majority of Big Ticket winners have done in the past few years is to split the cost of buying one ticket.

At the price of AED 500 per entry, the entry ticket may be too high for expats to purchase on their own. Ten friends only have to pay AED50 each to buy one ticket and they all have a chance of becoming a millionaire as Big Ticket grand prizes are guaranteed, and the minimum give away is AED10 million.

In Big Ticket’s September 2021 draw, Naheel Nizamudeen had split the purchase of the ticket even more to a total of 40 of his friends, bringing down the Big Ticket entry price to AED 12.5 dirhams per person! When they bagged the AED 10 million prize, they shared that it has changed their lives for the better as they took home AED 250,000 each.

“We cannot explain this feeling of winning Big Ticket. We purchased the winning ticket with 40 of our colleagues and its such a relief to us and almost all of us are in a bad situation financially. This money is changing the lives of many people at the same time,” said Nizamudeen.

Big Ticket’s latest winner, Mr. Haridasan Moothattil Vasunni from India split the bill among 15 friends who decided to take part and share their luck for the December draw – bringing down the cost of their Big Ticket entry to only AED 33.33 per person.

Haridasan got extremely lucky to get the call from Richard and Bouchra earlier this 2022, and he together with his friends will be taking home Big Ticket’s largest prize ever at AED 25 million, as they split it 15 ways with more than AED 1.5 million each.

Meanwhile, Big Ticket’s October 2021 winner, Mr. Shahid Mahmood from Pakistan won AED 15 million by splitting the Big Ticket purchase with his friend who is currently living back in their home country. He was very excited to have won the draw, taking home AED 15 million which he split to AED 7.5 million together with his friend.

This January, its another “first” as Big Ticket will be giving away a huge life-changing cash prize of AED 22 Million, second prize of AED 1 Million and 3 other huge prizes. And that’s not all, a whopping AED 250,000 cash prize to be given away every week. That’s right, for the second month running Big Ticket will be giving away cash prizes every week, selecting one customer every week via the electronic draw system. These lucky winners will still have the chance to win BIG again on the 3rd February in the Series 236 AED22 Million January promotion. Follow Big Ticket social media platforms for all the latest news and updates from the Series 235 Live Draw.

