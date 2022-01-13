DUBAI SHOPPING MALLS GROUP’S UP TO 1 MILLION DIRHAMS PRIZED WEEKLY RAFFLES, A HIT WITH SHOPPERS

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) edition of Dubai Shopping Festival celebrations have whipped up a shopping frenzy at all participating malls. In lieu of the same, the initial two draws of DSMG raffle promotion were warmly welcomed by shoppers at Global Village, where 18 lucky winners walked away with cash prizes.

Out of the 18 lucky winners, Yousuf AlAnsari, a UAE National, entered his name for the raffle when he obtained coupons on purchase from Al Bustan Centre. Commenting on his win, Yousuf said: “This is the second time I’m winning with DSMG! Last year summer season I won 5000 dirhams and I’m excited to see what I win this DSF. I went to shop with my family, and this only elevated our shopping experience”.

One of the first week raffle winner, Elenita Agno from Philippines added by saying, “It was for shopping my weekly groceries that I won 5000 dirhams, which I still can’t believe. 15 years in Dubai and this is the first time I won. And it couldn’t have been at a better time than now, as I was saving for my son’s tuition fees. He has enrolled in an engineering college and this win has helped me a lot financially. Now every time I shop at Al Khail Gate, I have this hope will I win again!”

Another humble winner, Nysil Ak, an Indian National, shopped from Dubai Outlet Mall and won 10,000-dirham cash as part of the raffle draw. He said, “Never knew shopping for myself will win me money. I spent less when shopping and won 100 times more. I always shop from Dubai Outlet Mall, but now will shop more from there”.

The promotion which began on December 15th, 2021, will continue until 30th January of this year, offering shoppers a chance to win cash prizes up to 1 million dirhams. Shoppers can avail the raffle coupons upon spending as low as AED 100 at any of the participating malls and redeem their chance to spin the red, yellow or blue wheel based on their spending threshold and win exciting prizes. The colourful spin is based on shopper spend. Shoppers that spend AED 100 can win up to AED 200,000 under the blue category, whereas those who spend AED 250 or more receive a chance to win up to AED 300,000 under the red category. All those spending AED 350 or more can enter the raffle to win AED 500,000 under the yellow category.

“DSMG is known for its innovative and mega promotions that act as a great incentive to shop, as shoppers get rewarded for spending more. The raffle promotion this year is one of our biggest promotions which will offer shoppers opportunities to win big for every Dirham they spend. The response during the first three weeks itself has been very positive and we expect the momentum to continue in the remaining weeks making this edition of Dubai Shopping festival a memorable one,” said Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman, Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG).

The grand promotion runs across various malls including Al Barsha Mall, AL Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian Center, Bay Avenue, Bin Sougat Centre, Burjuman Centre, Barsha South Mall, Etihad Mall, Karama Centre, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall, Remraam Community Centre, Shorooq Community Centre, Time Square Centre, Dubai Outlet Mall, Crown Mall, Central Mall, Marhaba Mall, Town Mall, and Al Quoz Mall.

“We are honoured to host the DSF campaign through DSMG at Dubai Outlet Mall this year. It is always great to see the excitement in our customers eyes during these times where every purchase gives them a chance of more returns.” said Ali Khammas, Executive Director of Dubai Outlet Mall.

For more information, visit http://www.dubaimallsgroup.com/