Grasp memories and life’s snapshots in your hands with Instax Link Wide

Filipinos love taking lots of photos, selifes, and everything in between on their smartphones. Often the question that would be asked for those who took the photos is ‘Saan namin makikita iyan’? (Where will we find these photos?) This question alludes to the fact that most photos these days are often simply stored in the smartphone’s memory and are either uploaded late, or are forgotten.

But now, Filipinos and expats here in the UAE can now grasp the photos they take in real time after they take their shots thanks to the brand-new Instax Link Wide Smartphone printer!

Here are some of its most unique features:

Wide shots. What makes this unique from the previous iterations of the popular instant-printing camera is that this is the first in its series to print photos in a wide format, thereby allowing more detail and depth for each photo taken with your Instax.

Top quality prints. The Instax Link Wide Smartphone printer has a companion app of the same name available on the App Store in Apple and Google Play Store in Android, which allows users to select from two versions of their photo – either in instax-Natural mode, or in Instax-Rich mode, the latter of which gives a more vibrant color to your special snaps.

QR code integration. Apart from printing your photos, this new camera can also add a special QR code that will help engage those who see your photos to various links such as websites, sound recordings, location, and even hidden messages!

Template prints and stickers. Transform your ordinary photo into extraordinary designs with unique templates, text and colors that you can mix and match! Show your skills in personalizing your photos with a variety of fonts, frame colors, and more. Plus, you can also use unique stickers to add to your photo!

Special sketches. Those who wish to get extra creative with their Instax photos can opt to create their very own sketches and import them to apply them on the photos they wish to print!

Collage prints. Once you’re done with all of your photos, you also have the option to print a special collage that features some of your best shots.

In addition, users of the Fujifilm X-S10 digital camera also have an extra added feature as it can directly send phots from the camera to the Instax Link Wide Smartphone printer immediately!

The Instax Link Wide Smartphone printer is available in two colors: Ash White and Mocha Gray.

Fujifilm’s Instax Link Wide Smartphone printer will be available at USD 149 + vat