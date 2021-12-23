Mega winter sale begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

With the festive shopping season in full swing in the UAE, Expo Centre Sharjah has rolled out the red carpet for bargain hunters.

For 10 days beginning Thursday (December 23), savvy shoppers will have their dream come true as the region’s largest winter bargain sale — the Winter Clearance Sale 2021 – has got under way at Expo Centre Sharjah. It will continue until January 1.

Aiming to lure shoppers who are on the lookout for deals and inspiration this season, retailers taking part in the 10-day mega clearance sale are dangling price cuts of up to 80 per cent, combo offers and much more on a wide range of products.

“The festive season is the peak time for consumers to shop, with much of the retail action happening during the year end. Besides, with the festive season coinciding with the full reopening and rebound in the economy, the Winter Clearance Sale 2021 is offering retailers a golden opportunity to tap into the rise in consumer spending that is being witnessed currently,” said H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

“We hosted similar fairs in the recent past and it has been observed that demand for apparel and lifestyle products is witnessing a surge similar to pre-Covid levels. With the added advantage of huge markdowns in price on popular brands of fashion, ethnic wear, electronics, home decor and household goods by every participating retailer, the Winter Clearance Sale promises to be the best fashion destination this season,” said H.E. Al Midfa added.

Offering the best price and the widest range of products, the Winter Clearance Sale 2021 is featuring some of leading retailers and brands including, Ahmed Al Magribi, Geelato Abaya, Ajmal Perfumes, Brand Bazaar, Bellissimmo Perfumes & Cosmetics, CCC, Dunes, Nine West, Naturalizer, TOMS, Hush Puppies, Kiabi, Riva, Skechers, Umbro, K-Swiss, Crayola, Vtech, Cerruti, Escada, Police and Baby shop, among others., among others.

After the grand success of Spring Sale, Eid Al Adha Exhibition, Summer Sale and three editions of Big Shopper Sale this year, Expo Centre Sharjah is once again partnering with Liz Exhibitions to host the Winter Clearance Sale.

“Our partnership with Expo Centre Sharjah has resulted in giving the retail sector a big push, while presenting residents and visitors a great chance to pick up their favourite brands. Year-end is always special, and we are once again presenting the largest collection of apparel and lifestyle products from some of the most sought-after brands at mouthwatering prices. The 10 long days will ensure that nobody will miss it plus shoppers can make multiple visits to ensure that they don’t miss out on a single deal,” said Mr Jacob Varghese, Event Partner, Liz Exhibitions.

The Winter Clearance Sale will be open from 11 am to 11 pm with an entry fee of Dhs 5 while children below 12 enter for free.