Have an explosive celebration this Festive Season at Radisson Blu Yas Island

Looking for Christmas lights, bites, delights and unlimited fun this festive season? Rejoice in the magical fiesta of Christmas trees, scrumptious themed buffets, bites, beverages and explosive entertainment for everyone to enjoy at Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

Get Festive at Filini Garden

Santa continues making rounds at the hotel all the way through to Christmas Eve in Filini Garden, where guests can enjoy The Garden Christmas Brunch that will have jingling live cooking stations, singers performing and a Sundowner’s After Party with a DJ dropping the tunes by the lounge.

Venue: Filini Garden, Radisson Blu Yas Island

Date & Time: Christmas Eve, 12.00pm – 4.00pm

Price: Soft drinks buffet package for AED 199pp, House drinks for AED 299pp, AED 99 for Kids 6-12yrs, Sundowner’s After party (4.00pm – 8.00pm) AED 159pp

A 90’s Neon Party will take guests back in time for New Year’s Eve, transforming the contemporary restaurant into a fluorescent & hip-themed scene with a live band invoking nostalgic memories of a confetti, strobe and sound filled Christmas with your nearest and dearest. Super Suppers are available to order, keeping the party fed with sensational festive dishes and award-winning service from the restaurant.

Venue: Filini Garden, Radisson Blu Yas Island

Date & Time: New Year’s Eve, 8.00pm

Price: Soft drinks dinner package for AED 289pp, House drinks for AED 389pp, AED 139 for Kids 6-12yrs, 90’s Neon Party AED 239 for lounge access with beverage package

Christmas Turkey Takeaways, Boxing Day Roasts and NYE celebrations at Belgian Café

This Christmas Eve, tuck into juicy Turkey Takeaway chaperoned with delicious gravy and tantalizing trimmings for the whole group to enjoy at the comfort of home, baked to perfection in the ovens of Belgian Café. The celebrations continue at the cafe all the way to Boxing Day with a live singer, Unlimited Roast Lunches, Santa making an appearance and Turkey Dinners for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Venue: Belgian Beer Café, Radisson Blu Yas Island

Date & Time: 24th, 25th, 26th December, Christmas Roast and Dinner 6.00pm – 11.00pm | Happy Hour 3.00pm – 7.00pm

Price: Take Away Turkey (4 – 6kgs) with trimmings AED 459, AED 559AED (6 – 8kgs), AED 259pp for Christmas Dinner, AED 239pp Boxing Day Unlimited Roast Lunch

To celebrate New Year’s Eve, the café will host an evening with a Celebration Beverage package and a la carte food offerings for an intimate and warm welcome to the New Year.

Venue: Belgian Beer Café, Radisson Blu Yas Island

Date & Time: 31st December, 8.00pm – 3.00am

Price: AED 259 for celebration beverage package (4 hours)

Belgian Café also welcomes the start of the year with a warm and delicious bread, soup and bar bites platter and happy hours for those needing a pick-me-up from last night’s fun.

Venue: Belgian Beer Café, Radisson Blu Yas Island

Date & Time: 1st January, 12.30pm – 4.30pm

Price: AED 169 Hangover Beverage Package with Bar Bites Platter or Bread & Soup

A fiesta of festivities at Amerigos

Go for a fiesta of festive offerings at Amerigos with the La Navidad brunch offers that will spark the joy of Christmas in you with a spicy Mexican twist. Tango with the live two-piece band, blast a pinata with your besties and bellow Christmas greetings with Santa around poolside cabanas while you excite your taste buds with fiery and exciting food and beverages.

Venue: Amerigos, Park Inn Yas Island

Date & Time: 24th and 25th December

Price: Brunch package with Soft drinks for AED 199pp, House drinks for AED 299pp, AED 99 for Kids 6-12yrs

For New Year’s Eve, a Mexican market style with live cooking, a two-piece band and live DJ will take the night with you despacito before counting down Noche De Mariachi.

Venue: Amerigos, Park Inn Yas Island

Date & Time: 31st December, Gala Dinner 7pm Onwards

Price: Brunch package with Soft drinks for AED 299pp, House drinks for AED 399pp, AED 139 for Kids 6-12yrs

Unparalleled Festivities at Assymetri

Radiate your souls and your taste buds on Christmas Eve with a Strolling Saxophonist playing your favourite fall tunes while you tuck into a delectable Turkey Dinner, and Santa pays a visit to surprise the kids at Assymetri.

Venue: Assymetri, Radisson Blu Yas Island

Date & Time: 24th December, 6.30pm – 10.30pm

Price: Dinner package with Soft drinks for AED 159pp, House drinks for AED 259pp, AED 89 for Kids 6-12yrs

On the 25th December, It’s a buffet all the way at Assymetri with Christmas special buffets for appetites of all sizes and tastes, all fired up to perfection before your eyes at the live cooking stations.

Venue: Assymetri, Radisson Blu Yas Island

Date & Time: 25th December, Lunch Buffet 12.00pm – 4.00pm, Dinner Buffet 7.00pm – 12.00am

Price: Lunch Buffet package with Soft drinks for AED 119pp, House drinks for AED 229pp, AED 69 for Kids 6-12yrs | Lunch Buffet package with Soft drinks for AED 139pp, House drinks for AED 249pp, AED 69 for Kids 6-12yrs

The merriment ignites further on New Year’s Eve at the Assymetri Poolside Gala, offering an international BBQ buffet spread with live cooking and live performances, and a countdown fireworks display graces your welcome to the New Year.

Venue: Assymetri Poolside, Radisson Blu Yas Island

Date & Time: 31st December, 8.00pm – 12.00am

Price: BBQ Buffet package with Soft drinks for AED 249pp, House drinks for AED 349pp, AED 129 for Kids 6-12yrs | Lunch Buffet package with Soft drinks for AED 139pp, House drinks for AED 249pp, AED 69 for Kids 6-12yrs