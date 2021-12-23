Celebrate the season of Christmas with WEMART’s 7-day sale till December 26

Filipinos in the Dubai and Abu Dhabi are now making their way to supermarkets and grocery stores for last-minute shopping needs for the Noche Buena, and are in the lookout for great deals for the Noche Buena this Christmas eve!

WEMART Dubai and Abu Dhabi branches usher in the yuletide season with massive discounts across popular products with their special ‘Super Sale’ across several categories.

What’s even better is that WEMART will also offer a special Apple for free for every purchase of AED 30 or more this Christmas eve, December 24.

WEMART will offer several exciting Asian goods and products with huge discounts as follows:

Tender Juicy Hotdogs. An all time favorite among Filipinos, WEMART offers discounted prices for the popular hotdog. One kilogram of Tender Juicy Hotdog Cocktail will only cost AED 33.50, while 1KG of their Jumbo and Classic packs will only cost AED 32.50 and AED 31.50 respectively.

Pastries. WEMART features their Walnut Cookies, Coffee Walnut Toast, and Milk Bread for only AED 9 each. They also have their delicious Golden Honey Nagasaki on sale for only AED 10 per pack.

Duck dishes. Craving for delicious duck delicacies? WEMART offers Braised Duck Neck, Braised Duck Head, and Braised Duck Gizzard with their signature spices for only AED 13.50 per pack.

Fruits and Vegetables. Fresh from WEMART’s farms as well as from harvests all around the world, WEMART will also be selling several seasonal fruits and vegetables for Filipinos and shoppers to enjoy together with their Noche Buena dishes and daily needs.

Asian specialty goods. Known as the go-to store for all kinds of Asian groceries, WEMART will also offer several Asian products on sale for a limited time only, so be sure to grab them as well!

All in all, there are lots of discount items that Dubai and Abu Dhabi residents can enjoy in WEMART, so be sure to visit WEMART this week!

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower is located at Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai.

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai