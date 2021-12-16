Savor sweet Christmas and holiday flavors with Mabuhay products at West Zone Supermarkets

Christmas ushers in positive vibes and delightful memories of the Noche Buena, as well as the Media Noche the week after in celebration of New Year’s Eve.

Family and friends gather at one table to enjoy a variety of meals, especially desserts such as buko salad, fruit salad, cathedral jelly, halo-halo, and more.

The good news is that West Zone now offers all ingredients you need to prepare and enjoy these iconic Filipino desserts to make your holidays even more special, thanks to the Mabuhay products shipped all the way from the Philippines for Filipinos and expats in the UAE to enjoy.

Add these delicious, celebratory flavors this season that will complete your Filipino dessert experience with these following items that you shouldn’t miss:

– Mabuhay Halo-halo

– Mabuhay Chick Peas

– Mabuhay Kaong White

– Mabuhay Kaong Green

– Mabuhay Kaong Red

– Mabuhay Macapuno Strings

– Mabuhay Nata De Coco Green

– Mabuhay Nata De Coco Red

– Mabuhay Nata De Coco White

– Mabuhay Nata De Pina

– Mabuhay Purple Yam Jam

– Mabuhay Red Munggo Beans

The best part is that all of these products and more are readily available across all 130 branches of West Zone in the UAE! Whether that’s served as part of a dessert recipe, or even served on its own, these Mabuhay products give that distinctly delicious and iconic flavor of the Philippines in conveniently packaged jars.

Each shopper is assured of safety whenever they visit any of West Zone’s 130 branches as all of West Zone’s staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Apart from that, all their stores undergo routine sanitization in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the UAE government, thereby helping residents stay protected from the coronavirus.

Each visitor to the newest branch of West Zone in Dubai can avail of amazing savings and offers for their grocery staples, and other household goods from West Zone, including items that come all the way from the Philippines.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

