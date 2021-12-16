Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon returns this February 2022

Filipinos from all over the UAE can now prepare their running shoes and begin their workouts as the country’s most-awaited half marathon will mark its return this February 2022!

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism and Development Authority (RAKTDA) announced that the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon will take place this coming Saturday, February 19, 2022 – a day later than its original event date following the recent decision of the UAE government to adjust weekends starting January 2022.

Participants can get a shot to win part of the total prize fund worth AED 1,219,000 which will be distributed for the fastest marathon runners and across other key categories for the 15th year edition of the gold label race.

Known as the world’s fastest half marathon, the 15th edition of the event will once again take place at the stunning Al Marjan Island, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, treating all athletes to pristine views of the nature-based Emirate’s white sandy beaches and shimmering coastline.

The race consists of four different categories available for runners of all levels, including the Half Marathon, Relay – for teams of 2, 5KM and an improved fun run. Participants can look forward to an extended fun run route with the distance increased from 1KM to 1 MILE, or 1.6KM, allowing each runner to fully experience the beautiful race course and benefit from the support of spectators.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority commented: “Now in its 15th year, the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon is a world class event and we are honored to see the race continue to gain traction on both a regional and international scale,”

Elite athletes confirmed

To date, two international elite athletes have been confirmed to participate in 2022’s highly anticipated marathon: Ethiopan female elite athlete and reigning champion of the 2020 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marthon, Ababel Yeshaneh and Ugandan male elite athlete, Jacob Kiplimo.

Yeshaneh will be returning to defend her title and potentially beat her historic win and personal best time of 1:04:31. An experienced and highly sought after runner, she previously won both the 2019 Buenos Aires Half Marathon and the 2018 Istanbul Half Marathon as well as securing second place in the 2019 Chicago Marathon.

Following a spectacular season which saw him complete the 2021 Lisbon Half Marathon, with a record breaking time of 57:31 and become the Half Marathon World Record Holder, Kiplimo is expected to set a quick pace and deliver fierce competition in the men’s category. The 21 year old athlete also took the crown as the Half Marathon World Champion in Gdynia, Poland in 2020 as well as being the 10,000M Bronze medalist in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

“The announcement of our first two elite runners, Ababel Yeshaneh and Jacob Kiplimo, both vying for the top spots, only adds to the immense excitement for next year’s race which is guaranteed to be an unforgettable day for all. As a fast-developing Emirate, organizing events such as Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon provide visitors with ample opportunities to engage, connect and come away with a better sense of community,” said Phillips.

How can I join?

Participants can check out the official website of Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2022 at: https://www.therakhalfmarathon.com. to get their tickets.

The World Athletics Gold Label race returns to mark its 15th edition, welcoming back elite athletes, running enthusiasts and amateurs from across the globe, to participate in the record-breaking event. Organized by RCS Sports and Events, participants can register now and choose from four categories, with early bird prices starting at AED 330 for the Half Marathon, AED 550 for the two-person Half Marathon Relay, AED 100 for the 5KM and AED 60 for the 1MILE fun run.

As the half marathon nears, RAKTDA continues to priortize the health and welfare of all participants and spectators in close coordination with the relevant government agencies to ensure a successful event. The event will take place with robust safety precautions to safeguard the health and wellbeing of participants and spectators. Precautions include a requirement for participants to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccincation.