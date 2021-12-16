LOOK: Trendz 2021 back at Expo Centre Sharjah till December 18

After its stellar debut last year, the Trendz 2021 is back at Expo Centre Sharjah, offering premium brands and designer products at affordable prices.

The 2nd Trendz 2021, which got under way on Monday (December 13) and will continue until December 18 at Expo Centre Sharjah, is offering exclusively handpicked brands of luxury apparel, footwear, perfumes, and accessories at prices that are lowest of the season.

The onset of the festival season with the Christmas and New Year celebrations just a few weeks away, the arrival of tourists and the ongoing Expo 2020 are key factors that could trigger a spending spree by fashion-savvy consumers in the country that is known for its love for luxury products and premium brands.

“Despite its launch in a difficult year like 2020, the Trendz proved that premium products would always find buyers in a market like the UAE where luxury products are high in demand and consumers are always looking for unique and innovative products that have an emotional resonance with them, and offer better value, choice and quality for what they pay. We successfully kicked off the year-end sales season with a mega sale earlier this month and the Trendz 2021 will continue the trend and provide a superior shopping experience,” said H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Spending on fashion products is among the highest in the UAE, which is home to most of the leading brands that are loved around the world. Some of the top-selling names that are taking part in the Trendz 2021 include Ahmed Al Magribi, Geelato Abaya, Ajmal Perfumes, Brandbazaar, Bellissimmo Perfumes & Cosmetics, CCC, Dunes, Nine West, Naturalizer, TOMS, Hush Puppies, Kiabi, Riva, Skechers, Umbro, K-Swiss, Crayola, Vtech, Cerruti, Escada, Police and Nikai, among others.

“Trendz 2021 will be a window to the season’s fashion world. Right from the debut event, we have strived hard to present the most exclusive line-up of local, regional and global brands and a chance to choose from thousands of products at attractive prices. The Trendz will also help visitors keep up-to-date with latest trends and designs and take advantage of bargain deals on offer,” said Mr. Jacob Varghese, of Liz Exhibitions.

Organised and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, the 2nd Trendz 2021 will have an entry fee of Dhs 5, while children below 12 enter for free. It will be open from 12 noon to 10 pm daily, and on Friday from 3 pm to 11 pm.